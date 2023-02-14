Blue Lagoon Encounters Additional Significant Intersections from Drilling Along Strike West of The Boulder Vein Resource

VANCOUVER, February 14, 2023 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce final results from the 2022 Phase II drilling program on its year-round, road accessible, Dome Mountain Gold Project, located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, British Columbia.

Significant intersections from drill holes drilled along the western strike extension of the Boulder Vein, include:

DM-22-280 - 8.68 g/t Au, 68.4 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu over 3.55 meters including 24.40 g/t Au, 158.0 g.t Ag, 0.50% Cu over 0.60 metres, and,

DM-22-283 - 7.28 g/t Au, 60.0 g/t Ag and 0.94% Cu over 3.87 meters, including 14.98 g/t Au, 78.5 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu over 1.40 metres

These drill holes were part of a series of holes to test the Boulder structure at depth (> 200 metres from surface) and along strike to the west beyond the current (2021) resource model.

DM-22-280 intersected typical quartz-carbonate vein material within altered tuffs, mineralized with mainly pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena at a drill depth of 226.00 to 229.55 metres grading 8.68 g/t Au, 68.4 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu over 3.55 meters including 24.40 g/t Au, 158.0 g.t Ag, 0.50% Cu over 0.60 metres. The vein orientation appears to be steeper in this area - greater than 70° to the south.

DM-22-283 intersected two wide mineralized quartz-carbonate veins and strong clay-sericite altered zones, with the upper zone from 307.00 to 316.00 metres returning 3.69 g/t Au, 28.2 g/t Ag, and 0.43% Cu over 9.00 metres, including a higher grade core of 7.28 g/t Au, 60.0 g/t Ag and 0.94% Cu over 3.87 meters. The lower zone was drilled from 349.30 to 364.45 metres, returning 1.97 g/t Au, 38.5 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu over 15.15 metres, including 4.30 g/t Au, 80.0 g/t Ag, and 0.79% Cu over 4.27 metres. The lower zone also included a short interval (0.43m) of massive sulphides.

Table 1: Selected significant intersections (>1 g/t Au)

Hole Intersection (m) Grade From To Length True Width 1 Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) DM-22-276 234.00 236.00 2.00 1.33 2.42 10.7 0.050 <0.001 0.050 DM-22-276 242.00 244.00 2.00 1.33 1.04 5.2 0.070 <0.001 0.150 DM-22-277 244.90 247.00 2.10 1.84 1.92 14.6 0.090 0.230 0.370 DM-22-277 371.61 371.85 0.24 0.21 5.19 73.7 0.060 0.430 0.160 DM-22-278 6.23 6.55 0.32 0.25 7.26 87.0 0.730 0.100 0.050 DM-22-278 38.45 38.75 0.30 0.23 5.10 21.5 0.170 0.010 0.110 DM-22-278 123.30 125.30 2.00 1.49 1.55 1.5 0.010 <0.001 0.400 DM-22-278 321.56 322.00 0.44 0.32 1.73 96.0 0.340 0.360 0.630 DM-22-280 87.66 88.11 0.45 0.41 6.94 16.5 0.270 0.000 0.010 DM-22-280 226.00 229.55 3.55 3.14 8.68 68.4 0.270 0.410 2.310 incl 226.00 226.60 0.60 0.53 24.40 158.0 0.500 0.580 4.760 incl 227.09 228.37 1.28 1.13 6.31 42.1 0.170 0.160 3.010 incl 228.95 229.55 0.60 0.53 11.30 129.0 0.490 1.470 2.130 DM-22-280 332.00 334.00 2.00 1.76 1.02 0.9 0.010 <0.001 0.020 DM-22-281 216.00 219.00 3.00 2.20 1.35 11.7 0.100 <0.001 0.530 DM-22-281 237.30 238.00 0.70 0.51 1.25 1.2 0.010 <0.001 0.020 DM-22-281 323.75 323.95 0.20 0.14 4.18 291.0 3.430 0.260 0.400 DM-22-282 198.25 198.84 0.59 0.51 1.11 0.4 0.000 <0.001 0.010 DM-22-282 238.08 239.45 1.37 1.17 4.60 58.5 0.130 0.090 0.130 DM-22-283 307.00 310.00 3.00 2.14 1.66 6.3 0.050 0.010 0.200 incl 309.70 310.00 0.30 0.21 5.56 38.5 0.270 0.020 0.150 DM-22-283 312.13 316.00 3.87 2.75 7.28 60.0 0.940 0.270 0.550 incl 312.13 313.53 1.40 1.00 14.98 78.5 0.530 0.540 0.960 incl 313.99 315.00 1.01 0.72 5.42 87.0 2.020 0.190 0.580 DM-22-283 349.30 364.45 15.15 10.70 1.97 38.5 0.390 0.270 0.400 incl 360.18 364.45 4.27 3.01 4.30 80.0 0.790 0.500 0.730 DM-22-284 23.72 25.00 1.28 1.13 22.00 11.0 0.020 0.020 0.030 DM-22-284 240.00 241.00 1.00 0.88 3.86 0.8 0.000 <0.001 0.020

1 True widths are estimates, vein dip is variable.

Figure 1: 2022 Phase 2 Boulder-Cabin area drilling plan map

The 2022 Phase 2 drill program totalled 41 drill holes totalling 12,327 meters (Figure 1).

Figure 2: Schematic long section, Boulder Vein, looking north

Previously released results (January 16, 2023) from shallow, up-dip drilling in this area included DM-22-263 (3.68 g/t Au and 37.4 g/t Ag over 6.44 meters and including 1.24 meters of 15.10 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag) and DM-22-264 (7.76 g/t Au and 218.3 g/t Ag over 1.82 meters and including 0.89 meters of 13.80 g/t Au and 345 g/t Ag).

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND CONTROL

Core selected for sampling was cut in half with a core saw or split with a hydraulic splitter with one half bagged for shipping. Strict chain of custody storing, and shipping protocol was maintained. All core preparation and analyses were completed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. located in Kamloops, BC. Core was crushed, split, and pulverized with 250 grams passing 200 mesh. Each sample was analyzed for gold by fire assay with ICP-OES finish (Act Labs Code 1A2-ICP) and for multi-elements by 4-acid total digestion ICP with OES finish.(Act Labs Code 1F2) Any gold overlimits (>30 ppm Au) were analyzed by gravimetric fire assay. Standards and blanks were inserted by Company staff. The drilling and sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel and under the direction of Ted Vanderwart, P.Geo.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release was approved by William Cronk, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.

