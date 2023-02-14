Origen Resources Appoints New Director

Vancouver, February 14, 2023 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen"), a fast emerging lithium exploration and project generator company, announced today the addition of a new director to further enhance the company's ability to identify and develop high-quality mineral resources.

Origen would like to welcome Dr. Thomas Hawkins PhD, P.Geo, managing director of Origen. Dr. Hawkins has extensive experience identifying, assessing and advancing mineral exploration projects, along with a substantial body of academic papers and is a former Curator at the Natural History Museum in the UK. He discovered the Vanadium Pass deposit in 2018, and has held senior management positions with Santa Fe Metals, Northway Resources, Kenorland Minerals, and Pacific Empire Minerals. Dr. Hawkins was part of the Kenorland Minerals team that discovered the Regnault deposit. Most recently, he authored the 43-101 report for Li-FT Power Ltd.'s Yellowknife Lithium Project.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hawkins to the Origen team," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and build a world-class project generating company. We believe that his experience and knowledge will be instrumental in driving growth and success in the coming years."

To allow for Dr. Hawkins appointment, Blake Morgan will be stepping down as director and President. The Board would like to thank Mr. Morgan for his valuable service to the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Dr. Hawkins will be granted 150,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.24 expiring February 14, 2028.

La Rioja Claim Update

The Province of La Rioja has passed a new law declaring that all lithium claims granted or in application be suspended for up to 240 days, while the province reviews lithium exploration rights. Origen's Argentinian legal counsel shares the view that the new law is unconstitutional and will be vigorously defending the Company's right to the claims which it was granted.

The Company will continue to explore its unaffected Los Sapitos lithium project in San Juan Province, which represents approximately 75% of Origen's lithium holdings in Argentina. Origen expects to mobilise a geological crew to Los Sapitos by the end of February, building on the lithium brine, hot springs, and clay-hosted discoveries the Company made in the fall 2022 season.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina.

