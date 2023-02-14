Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended 2022 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on February 23, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended 2022 operating and financial results at 9:00 am EST on February 24, 2023.

Argonaut Gold Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Q4 and Year Ended 2022 Conference Call Information

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3jFwNgR to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator:

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-664-6392 International: 1-416-764-8659 Conference ID: 66132759 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/PWga9alGQ2M

Q4 and Year Ended 2022 Conference Call Replay

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-888-390-0541 International Replay Call: 1-416-764-8677 Replay Entry Code: 132759#

The conference call and replay will be available from 12:00 pm EST on February 24, 2022 until 11:59 pm EST on March 3, 2022.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. The Company is in the final stages of construction of the Magino mine, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino will be the Company's largest and lowest cost gold mine. Commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023 followed by commercial production in the third quarter of 2023. In addition, the Company has four operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also holds the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America. For further information on the Company's material properties, please see the reports as listed below on the Company's website or on www.sedar.com.

For more information, contact:

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Joanna Longo

Investor Relations

Phone: 416 575 6965

Email: investor.relations@argonautgold.com

Source: Argonaut Gold Inc.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.