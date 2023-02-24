Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.

SME 2023 Annual Conference
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give the Keynote lecture at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) in Denver, Colorado on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where Hecla will be awarded the Murray Innovation Award for Lucky Friday's pioneering Underhand Closed Bench mining method.

BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference
Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://app.webinar.net/31wonkPYRm9.

J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference
Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

PDAC 2023 Convention
Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer, will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla.com under the section News & Media.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.



Contact

Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer
Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com
Website: www.hecla.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company
Bergbau
USA
854693
US4227041062
www.hecla-mining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap