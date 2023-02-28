Menü Artikel
U.S. Gold Corp. to Attend PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention in Toronto on March 5-8, 2023

14:47 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold", the "Company," "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that they will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention (PDAC) in Toronto being held March 5-8th 2023.

PDAC is an annual conference in Toronto, Canada that is known for attracting up to 30,000 people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. With a variety of exhibits, events, programs, and meetings available, the conference proves to be an exceptional way to connect with prominent names in the metals and mining industry. Today, PDAC is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

George Bee, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Gold Corp., along with other members of the management team will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. To request for a meeting with the Company, please email: ir@usgoldcorp.gold.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

For further information
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-attend-pdac-2023-the-worlds-premier-mineral-exploration--mining-convention-in-toronto-on-march-5-8-2023-301757470.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


