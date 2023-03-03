Rockcliff Completes Drilling at the Bur Property; Discovers Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Dykes Near High Grade Bur VMS Deposit

Toronto, March 3, 2023 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the completed drill program at its 100% owned Bur property in Manitoba. Drilling to test potential copper-zinc geophysical targets near its existing high-grade Bur VMS (copper-zinc) Deposit has discovered multiple pegmatite dykes in drill core with thicknesses of up to approximately 15 meters. The Bur Property, known for its high-grade copper-zinc potential and located within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt ("BELT"), is now recognized as being part of the lithium-bearing Wekusko Lake Pegmatite Field ("WLPF") located east of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The WLPF is known to host several nearby historical lithium-rich pegmatite deposits and recent exploration by others has discovered numerous additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in the area (see Figure 1). An increase in world-wide demand for critical minerals has amplified interest in the WLPF where numerous lithium-focused juniors have recently reported high-grade lithium drill intersections.

Rockcliff's interim President and CEO, Ken Lapierre, commented, "Our drill program at Bur has discovered the presence of beryl, tourmaline and lithium bearing spodumene and lepidolite in zoned pegmatites within the WLPF. The discovery of pegmatites near our existing 5.3 million tonne high grade Bur VMS Deposit is truly a testament to the tremendous prospectivity of the property for copper, zinc and now lithium and other critical minerals. Historical maps on the property have outlined kilometres long unexplored pegmatite dyke swarms at surface throughout the property. A modern-day staking rush continues around us and heated interest in this area focuses on its potential to host multiple and significant areas with lithium and critical minerals all near a world class copper-zinc mining camp with excellent infrastructure already in place. As we continue to focus on copper and zinc within our extensive property portfolio, we will sample and assay lithium and critical minerals on all pegmatites intersected in our drilling at the Bur Property. We will also re-examine Bur historical drill core for additional pegmatite intersections previously not recognized. Rockcliff plans to expand its summer prospecting program at Bur and at its nearby 100% owned Sails Property, which happens to be centered between two major landowners in the WLPF. It's in the early stages for us in the lithium space but we are excited to investigate this tremendous lithium and critical mineral opportunity and will keep our shareholders updated with results."

Bur Property: Bur VMS Deposit and Wekusko Lake Pegmatite Field (see Figure 1)

A total of approximately 1,400 metres of drilling in 4 holes were completed on geophysical targets within the hangingwall and footwall rocks hosting the Bur VMS Deposit. All targets were explained by the presence of appreciable graphite and pyrite and all mineralized areas will be assayed for copper and zinc.

Additionally, multiple pegmatite dykes have been discovered by drilling on the Bur property across an area of approximately 2 kilometres. The Bur Property is now recognized as being part of the WLPG, which represents a well-endowed belt of lithium bearing pegmatites east of the main Snow Lake mining camp. All 4 holes intersected from one up to 5 pegmatite dykes ranging from down the hole thicknesses (not true thickness) of 0.5 metres and up to 14.82 metres. Historical mapping at the Bur Property have identified numerous unexplored pegmatite dyke swarms at surface. If drill core sampling of the pegmatite dykes proves successful, Rockcliff will expand its efforts to determine the prospectivity of the pegmatite dykes throughout the Bur Property in the coming spring and summer seasons. Rockcliff will also compile all existing data at our 100% owned Sail Property that is in the center of the WLPF.

Figure 1: Location of the Wekusko Lake Pegmatite Field (WLPF) with pegmatites from Regional Scale Mapping, Bur and Sails Properties, Historical Nearby Lithium Deposits and Lithium Bearing Pegmatites Swarms within the WLPF.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/157048_2fa0d0258423e959_001full.jpg

The 100% owned Bur Property hosts the Bur VMS Deposit and is located approximately 30 kilometres by gravel and paved road from the center of the Snow Lake Mining Camp. The Bur VMS Deposit is a strategic, high-grade and significant resource of copper and zinc. It remains open at depth and along strike. (see Figure 2 below).

Figure 2: Plan View of Bur VMS Deposit and Location of TDEM VMS Winter Drill Targets. Multiple Pegmatite Dykes were Intersected within the Highlighted Copper-Zinc Target Areas.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/157048_2fa0d0258423e959_002full.jpg

Bur VMS Deposit

Rockcliff completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report in Q4 2021 on the Bur Property and press released the report on November 22, 2021. The Technical Report prepared by Stantec, with an effective date of October 26, 2021, is summarized below:

Bur VMS Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate at a 2.3% CuEq Cut-Off Grade (1-12)

Classification Tonnes

(k) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) Cu

(Mlbs) Zn

(Mlbs) Au

(koz) Ag

(koz) CuEq

(Mlbs) Measured 338 1.54 3.58 0.05 12.94 2.87 11.48 26.68 0.54 140.62 21.39 Indicated 2,679 1.70 6.45 0.02 3.41 3.97 100.41 380.95 1.72 293.71 234.48 Measured/Indicated 3,017 1.69 6.13 0.02 4.48 3.84 112.37 407.59 1.94 434.41 255.33 Inferred 2.342 1.03 8.65 0.00 0.91 4.04 53.18 446.62 0.00 68.52 208.59

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource. Mineral resources are contained within a mineralized vein (zone) dipping at approximately 60 degrees towards the northwest whose closest vertical depth from surface is 6 m and maximum vertical depth is 1,274 m. Resources are constrained to a minimum true vein thickness of 0.2 m and where calculated block revenues after recovery are greater than costs for mining. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.347 + Au(gpt) x 0.430 +Ag(gpt) x 0.005 ZnEq (%) = Cu (%) x 2.885 + Zn (%) + Au(gpt) x 1.241 + Ag(gpt) x 0.016 CuEq and ZnEq formulas are calculated using the following revenue inputs: Cu US$ 3.26/lb, Zn US$ 1.13/lb, Au US$ 1,744/oz, and Ag US$ 22.05/oz. Metal recoveries are: 80% Cu, 80% Zn, 40% Au and 40% Ag. Mining costs used to determine prospects for eventual economic extraction total C$110/t. US$ to C$ exchange rate applied is 1:1.31. Specific gravity for the mineralized zone is fixed at 3.1. Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve. The 100% owned Bur Property is part of the Company's extensive Manitoba property portfolio, has excellent infrastructure with a year-round access road, clearing for portable buildings, and a box cut and portal. The Bur Property lies within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world and the most prolific VMS district in Canada.

A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.SEDAR.com and the Company's website at http://rockcliffmetals.com.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay ton charge. A 0.2g cut is taken from each pulp for lithium and other trace and rare earth metals, and leached in a sodium peroxide fusion to ensure complete recovery, then analyzed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Interim President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

