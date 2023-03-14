Roscan Gold Announces New CFO

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 - RosCan Gold Corp. ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTCQB:RCGCF) today announced that Mr. Bruce Ramsden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer advised the Company on December 3, 2022 of his intentions to leave the Company on March 15, 2023.

The Company has appointed Jun (Danny) Cao, B.Eng., CPA, CMA, MBA as its new Chief Financial Officer effective March 15, 2023.

Mr. Cao has over 15 years of experience in mining finance and accounting with a proven track record of enhancing business performance and cost effectiveness at mining organizations operating domestically and intentionally. Prior to joining Roscan, Mr. Cao has held senior mining accounting and finance positions with mining companies such as Barrick Gold (Corporate Office, Toronto and Porgera Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea), Agnico Eagle Mines (Detour Lake Mine, Timmins, Canada) and IAMGold (Rosebel Gold Mine, Suriname) and as a Consulting Manager of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)'s Americas' Mining Center of Excellence with a focus on finance transformation and cost effectiveness engagements to global mining clients. Mr. Cao graduated with his Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng. Mechanical) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China. Mr. Cao is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) from CPA Ontario, Canada, and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Queen's University, Canada.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated: "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Bruce for his positive contributions during his tenure with Roscan Gold. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours. We would also like to welcome aboard Danny Cao to the position of CFO and look forward to the value that his experience can bring to the Company."

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

