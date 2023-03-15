RT Minerals Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, March 15, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that effective at the opening of markets on March 17, 2023, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post?consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre?consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"). The new CUSIP number will be 74976W609 and the new ISIN number will be CA74976W6099. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was approved by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company passed effective February 3, 2023 and has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). No fractional Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Shares will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The Company currently has 60,044,654 common shares issued and outstanding and immediately following the Consolidation will have approximately 6,004,465 common shares issued and outstanding.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed shortly to all registered shareholders of the Company. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will receive a share certificate or direct registration advice representing the post-consolidated Shares.

Private Placement

The Company further announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one post-consolidation common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further post-consolidation common share at a price of $0.10 for a term of 12 months.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay trade payables, existing liabilities, exploration work and for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

Mineral Property Update

Further to the Company's news release dated October 27, 2022, the Company has staked an additional five claim blocks in the Timmins Township for a total of 21 claims forming the Timmins base metal property located approximately 50 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario.

The Company corrects an errata in its news release of February 14, 2023. The Company announced that it has acquired 91 mineral claims in the Case Batholith but the number of claims is 90.

The Company corrects an errata in its news release of March 2, 2023. The Company announced that it has acquired 32 mineral claims in the Kenogaming and Pharand Townships but the number of claims is 38. The Company acquired 22 of the Kenogaming-Pharand claims directly by map staking and 16 of the claims will be acquired pursuant to a broader property purchase agreement that was disclosed by news release on February 28, 2023.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest in a portfolio of critical mineral, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, including the Case Batholith group of properties prospective for lithium and cesium; the Ireland property prospective for rare earth elements; the Kenogaming, Pharand I and II properties prospective for nickel, chromium and cobalt; the Milligan, Blakelock and McQuibban gold properties; and the Timmins base metals property. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property located 22 km south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

