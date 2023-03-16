TRU Prioritizes Top Gold and Copper Targets for Second Quarter Exploration Program at Golden Rose Project

Toronto, March 16, 2023 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its exploration plans for the second quarter of 2023 at its 100% owned Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose" or the "Project") located in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Q2 Exploration Plans

Initial exploration work will focus on three key target areas, specifically:

Mark's Pond, where the Company recently reported high-grade gold channel sample results as high as 57.6 g/t Au over 2.5m;

Jacob's Pond, where the Company's 2022 drill program discovered copper and silver, and the Company recently announced copper-gold-zinc soil sampling results strengthening TRU's critical minerals potential; and

The Rich House and northeast Victoria Lake area, where historical grab samples at the Rich House target returned up to 189.2 g/t Au at the main mineral occurrence, and visible gold has been previously reported.

Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU, commented, "2023 is already proving to be a significant year for TRU. The gold-copper potential that we have been steadily and systematically uncovering at Golden Rose is encouraging, as it provides our shareholders with exposure to precious metals as well as critical minerals. Earlier this year, we reported high-grade gold channel sampling results from our Mark's Pond trench, the key driver behind our latest tuck-in acquisitions to lock up any available real estate around this area. TRU is well-positioned to continue cost-effectively exploring Golden Rose for further discoveries, and importantly, we are fully funded for this segment of work. We remain committed to building Golden Rose into a turn-key project with a strong exploration and discovery pipeline."

The second quarter work program will consist of prospecting and rock sampling, trenching and channel sampling, and structural mapping at the Jacob's Pond, Mark's Pond, and Rich House target areas (Figure 1), with a view towards follow-on drill programs at these targets in summer 2023. In addition, a ground Magnetic-VLF geophysical survey will be conducted over the Mark's Pond area, to trace the shear zone hosting the high-grade Northcott Gold Zone to the northeast and southwest and to further investigate the potential for additional parallel shear zones and mineralized structures in the vicinity.

An extensive soil sampling and prospecting program will also be conducted near the Rich House area and extend along the southern part of Victoria Lake, within the far northeastern part of Golden Rose located only 8 km southwest of Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project.

Additional Claims Staking

Given the highly prospective nature of these target areas, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has staked three additional mineral claims, increasing its claims holdings by 75 hectares. These non-contiguous claims are located south of the Mark's Pond high-grade gold discovery, and further consolidate the Company's extensive land holdings at Golden Rose.

Figure 1: Golden Rose Project Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5993/158575_afd3cbf6e433ca63_001full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement and Data Verification

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for TRU, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Mr. Ténière has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the assay results underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Ténière noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Ténière do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data disclosed in this news release.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value, through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 240.25 km2 land package, including a recently-discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its past financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration activities at Golden Rose. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals and base metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

