Summa Silver Announces Mogollon Project Anniversary Payment Pursuant to Amended Lease Agreements

Vancouver, March 16, 2023 - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2022 and subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company will issue an aggregate of 57,049 common shares pursuant to two previously entered into amended and restated mining lease agreements (collectively, the "Amended Lease Agreements"). The common shares are being issued at a deemed value of $0.6448 per common share, being the 20-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares as traded on the TSXV. Such payments represent the second of ten annual payments due pursuant to the Amended Lease Agreements. The Amended Lease Agreements relate to mining claims which form part of the Mogollon property near Silver City, New Mexico.

Pursuant to the Amended Lease Agreements, the Company has agreed to continue to lease certain mining claims which form part of the Mogollon property for a period of ten years and renewable in 10- year terms at the Company's election. The Company must make aggregate cash payments of US$99,067 on annual basis for such period under the Amended Lease Agreements. Such annual payments are indexed to the Production Price Index for Industrial Commodities as published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (the "PPI"). The Company may, in its sole discretion, elect to pay an aggregate of US $27,018 (indexed to PPI) of the annual amount payable under the Lease Agreements by issuing common shares at a deemed value equal to the 20-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares as traded on the TSXV, subject to the maximum discounted market price allowed under the policies of the TSXV.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon property is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company's involvement.

