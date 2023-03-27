Kingsview Minerals Receives Strong IP Results at Echum Project in Wawa, Ontario

Toronto, March 27, 2023 - Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L4) (the "Company" or "Kingsview") is pleased to announce results from Phase 1 exploration, including surface sampling and geophysical surveying, at the Company's Echum Project, south of Alamos Gold's Island Gold Project in the fast-growing Wawa Gold Corridor of northern Ontario.

Ground IP (Induced Polarization) surveying generated numerous targets, including one that coincides with a large anomaly identified in the 2021 VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey (see Figures 1 and 2). The Company also received encouraging field sampling results such as grab sample E504550, which graded 3.21 grams per tonne ("g/t") Gold ("Au") and 3.00 g/t Silver ("Ag), with anomalous copper and zinc values (see Table 1).

2023 IP Survey & Upcoming Drill Program

In March 2023, Kingsview completed a ground-based IP survey. The survey followed up on the large conductor target identified in the October 2021 airborne VTEM survey carried out over the Echum Project on three priority lines oriented perpendicular to the interpreted orientation of the conductor. Multiple priority targets were uncovered from the survey.

Figure 1: Echum Project - First Three Inverted IP Lines Displaying Strong Anomalies above 2021 VTEM Conductor



Figure 2: Echum Project Planned Drill Holes at "Smoke" Target on Line L6W



Figure 3: Three IP Lines at Echum Project with Planned First Drill Pad



The Company plans to commence a drill program to follow up on the results from the VTEM and IP Surveys in the spring of 2023 (Figure 2). Combined with the surveys, historic surface sampling of an iron formation in the area produced Copper values ranging from 258 ppm Cu to 2,510 ppm Cu, and Zinc values ranging from 63 ppm Zn to 1,537 ppm Zn (Figure 3).

2022 Surface Sampling

Kingsview carried out field sampling across the 14,562-hectare property portfolio, including field sampling of target areas at the Echum Project. A total of 21 samples were collected at the Echum Project (see Figure 4) immediately south of Manitou Gold's Goudreau property (recently acquired by Alamos Gold) with notable results including E504450, which graded 3.21 g/t gold ("Au") and 3.00 g/t silver ("Ag"), 682865, which graded 0.426 g/t Au and 2.5 g/t Ag, and Q203121, which graded 0.013 g/t Au, 3.4 g/t Ag and 0.55% Cu. See below a list of highlighted sample results from Echum Project (Table 1).

Figure 4: Echum Project - 2022 Surface Sampling Results



Table 1: Selected 2022 Surface Sampling Results at Echum Project**

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) UTM NAD83 Zone 16N E504450 713590 5340348 3.21 3.00 - - 682865 713587 5340332 0.43 2.50 - - 682897 709072 5341590 0.04 2.50 0.06 0.05 682898 709072 5341590 0.03 2.30 0.08 0.12 682899 709069 5341596 0.02 - - - 682900 709037 5341604 0.03 1.90 0.09 0.09 Q203119 709096 5341617 0.01 - - 0.11 Q203120 709093 5341626 0.02 0.80 - 0.06 Q203121 709068 5341683 0.01 3.40 0.55 0.06 Q203122 709068 5341684 0.01 2.30 0.13 0.17

** All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature are not representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The 10 samples above are part of a suite of 21 samples collected and assayed from Echum Project. The remaining samples returned values that were less than the values included in the table.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to welcome Morgan Verge, P.Geo., as Senior Geologist at Kingsview. Morgan is an experienced geologist with a strong background in geological database management and mineral exploration. She has over 10 years of experience working in a wide range of geological domains, including the Abitibi greenstone belt in Timmins with Lake Shore Gold, the Hope Bay greenstone belt in Nunavut with TMAC Resources (Agnico Eagle Mines), and most recently, the Meguma Terrane in Nova Scotia with Aurelius Minerals.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Kingsview at this exciting time. We have had some very encouraging results from our 2021 VTEM and 2023 IP surveys, and we're looking to build on those with Kingsview's first drill program. We are focusing the first two drill holes on our Smoke target, which has shown an IP anomaly on all three IP lines completed so far, indicating the potential for a disseminated halo of sulphides. We'll then drill deeper to reach the VTEM conductor, which suggests the possibility of a considerable massive sulphide opportunity. I'm excited to be working with the Kingsview team to fully unlock the gold and base metal potential of the Echum Project and take our exploration efforts to the next level," commented Morgan Verge, Senior Geologist at Kingsview.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Kingsview Minerals Ltd.

Kingsview is a mineral exploration company focused on its gold and base metal exploration properties, including the flagship Echum Project and the Hubcap Project, located in the active Wawa Gold Corridor in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are surrounded by advanced infrastructure in a well-developed mining district. Kingsview will draw on its strong technical team with significant exploration success to advance its properties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

