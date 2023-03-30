North Arrow Identifies Pegmatite Targets at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2023 - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) ("North Arrow") is pleased to update an ongoing data review at its 100% owned DeStaffany lithium property, NWT. Highlights of this work include:



Eight lithium geochemical targets have been identified within the property.

Four of these anomalies are associated with features of interest identified from satellite imagery.

The presence of coarse grained spodumene has been confirmed by photographs of the Moose 2 pegmatite.



In preparation for an initial field evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites, North Arrow is reviewing available data related to past work on the DeStaffany property. This includes a 1998 lithogeochemical dataset consisting of composite bedrock samples collected throughout the property. These data confirm lithium and cesium alteration halos associated with the Moose pegmatites, and have also been used to identify eight additional anomalies that potentially represent alteration related to undiscovered pegmatites. Four of these targets correspond with features of interest identified from recently acquired GeoEye satellite imagery, including one target area where pegmatite was noted in the lithogeochemical survey data.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow, commented "Priority targets identified by North Arrow's ongoing review of historic datasets and new satellite imagery will help focus initial prospecting work this summer, with the goal of discovering new spodumene pegmatites within the DeStaffany property."





North Arrow has also reviewed available photographs of the property. Photos of the Moose 2 pegmatite confirm the local presence of metre-scale pale green to grey spodumene crystals. In particular, coarse spodumene megacrysts are prominent in the lower western wall of the historic mining pit (see accompanying image), confirming that spodumene was not targeted by past mining. These exposures of spodumene mineralization should allow for collection this summer of samples sufficient for mineral recovery and characterization studies. Additional photos can be found in the new presentation on the corporate website.

North Arrow is also pleased to report that, as part of its strategic alliance with Panarc Resources, it has acquired new mineral claims on Baffin Island, Nunavut. Staked targets are located within 12km of tidewater in an area where granite pegmatites, up to 10's of metres wide, have been mapped by government geologists.

North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at the newly acquired 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located on Great Slave Lake in the NWT and is also exploring for spodumene mineralization in the Bathurst Inlet and Baffin Island pegmatite fields, NU, and continuing work to identify and acquire additional spodumene pegmatite opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow 's most advanced diamond project is the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Project (NU), where it is evaluating a population of rare high value fancy colour diamonds. North Arrow has also discovered diamond bearing kimberlites at the Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), Loki (NWT) and LDG JV Projects (NWT) and also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine.

