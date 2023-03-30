Global Battery Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland

Vancouver, March 30, 2023 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), a critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects, announces that the drilling permit application for its Leinster Lithium Project (the "Property" or the "Project") has been submitted. Ten drill holes are planned to test to a depth of approximately 200m.

The submission outlines a staged diamond core drilling program and comes on the heels of the recently announced (see March 20, 2023 press release) potential discovery of up to six LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite dikes extending across a prospective lithium trend at Prospecting Licence Area 1597 ("PLA 1597" or the "Knockeen Prospect").

Significant sampling and mapping across the Knockeen Prospect was conducted throughout the second half of 2022, with the most recent assay results of 66 rock samples released by ALS Laboratories returning Li 2 O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75 % Li 2 O (see January 18, 2023 press release).

In conjunction with this work, a detailed deep overburden (base of till) program was recently completed for a total of 373 samples covering an area of 600m x 450m over the location of an extensive spodumene pegmatite float boulder train and an associated historically reported trenched bedrock occurrence. The interpreted geochemical results (see Figure 1) indicate the potential discovery of up to six LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite dikes across the Knockeen Prospect shallow depths of between 1m - 7m below ground surface.

The area of the exploration is centred on a locality where a forty-year-old historical company report from Irish Base Metals described a trench excavated at Knockeen Townland which uncovered in bedrock, a 1.8m thick spodumene-bearing pegmatite vein.

All scientific and technical information in this announcement has been prepared under the supervision of and reviewed and approved by EuroGeol Vaughan Williams M.Sc. P.Geo. (Principal of Aurum Exploration Services currently provides exploration services to GBML and to LRH), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.Vaughan Williams is also company secretary of LRH.

Figure 1: Deep Overburden sampling grid showing anomalous lithium (ppm) in linear trends across the Knockeen Prospect.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/160487_b7231aff94f61a24_001full.jpg

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile lithium project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

