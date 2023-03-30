Alpha Copper Introduces Star Project and Agreement with Tahltan Central Government

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2023 - Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) (FWB: PP0) ("Alpha," "Alpha Copper," or the "Company") a resource sector enterprise founded to create value through mineral exploration, technical development, and asset acquisition, is pleased to introduce the Star Project located in northwestern BC to its shareholders. The Company has an option to acquire 100% of the Star Project, is situated in the traditional territory of the Tahltan Central Government (TCG). Alpha further announces that it has signed a Communications and Engagement Agreement with the TCG (the "Agreement").



The Agreement provides direction to the parties for ongoing discussions and engagement regarding Alpha's Star porphyry-style copper-gold Project, as well as providing a framework for sharing of information and open dialogue with transparent communication regarding Alpha's activities in Tahltan Territory. The Company recognizes the importance of developing a constructive and respectful relationship with the TCG concerning the Company's economic activities within Tahltan Territory and acknowledges the role of the TCG in keeping its members informed of the ongoing or potential economic activities occurring within Tahltan Territory.

"We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with the TCG prior to starting exploration activities. This is the first step to a respectful and constructive collaboration as we explore for copper and gold in Tahltan Traditional Territory," stated Darryl Jones, CEO of Alpha. "The Star Project was the impetus for our acquisition of CAVU Energy Metals in 2022 and is a porphyry project of merit. The project contains a prospective porphyry system that has been tested to 664 m below surface and remains open at depth. The Project is in the Golden Triangle of BC, a region that is world-renowned for its endowment of copper and precious metals. We are looking forward to our first drilling program later this year."

About the Star Project





Figure 1. Supergene enrichment in hole S045, at the start of an interval of 106.98 m of 0.77% Cu, 0.407 g/t, Au 1.02 g/t Ag.

The Star Project is 6,829 Ha and located about 50 km of the community of Telegraph Creek, in the territory of the TCG (Figure 2). Regionally, the property is within the Stikine Arch (see Figure 3), an important geological region that hosts numerous large porphyry copper-gold projects (e.g., Red Chris and Galore Creek deposits1, respectively 135 km southeast and 105 km southwest of the property; Figures 2 and 3). Access to the Star Project is through a fixed-wing airstrip on site and a network of trails and drill-roads. Camp facilities are on-site and were last used in 2014. The project is permitted for drilling until March 31, 2026.

Historical Drill results include: CC2004-05: 242.3 m @ 0.44 % Cu, 0.32 g/t Au from surface. S045: 106.98 m @ 0.77% Cu, 0.407 g/t Au, 1.02 g/t Ag from 12.02 m. S048: 76.94 m @ 0.78% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au, 1.28 g/t Ag from 2.06 m. S048: 288 m @ 0.33% Cu, 0.149 g/t Au, 0.56 g/t Ag from 123 m. S049: 324 m @ 0.44% Cu, 0.219 g/t Au, 0.74 g/t Ag from 4 m.

5 confirmed and permitted drill-ready porphyry targets defined.

Supergene enriched zone preserved (see Figure 1)





Figure 2. Location of the Star Project as well as surrounding developed prospects and active mineral tenures.

1 The Red Chris and Galore Creek Deposit are advanced and developed projects and the reader is advised that the these are not indicative that a deposit will be defined on the Star Project or that the Star Project will be similarly advanced and developed.











Figure 3. Location of the Star Project with respect to geological terranes and known porphyry-style projects in the northern Canadian Cordillera (edited from Nelson and Colpron, 2007).

Star Targets

The Star Property has been explored since the 1950s with a total of 18,739 m of drilling since 1955. The main Star target is the most developed to date and has been the subject of several drill programs. The property also contains several less developed targets; all targets are shown in Figure 4 and summarized below.





Figure 4. Star Property overview with general geology and porphyry targets outlined.

Star

Porphyry-style target with mineralization drilled to 664 m below surface.

550 m by 950 m copper and gold in soil anomaly.

Coincident IP chargeability and magnetic anomalies.

Consistently positive copper (%) to gold (g/t) ratios with median value of 2.4.

Surface trench results include 0.43% Cu and 0.25 g/t Au over 214 m.



Star North

Located 1 km northeast of Star target.

IP, magnetic, multi-element (Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, Zn, Pb) soil anomalies covering an area 500 m x 700 m.

No history of drilling or surface trenching.



Star East

Located 1 km east-southeast of Star target.

500 m x 500 m multi-element (Cu, Au, Ag) soil and IP chargeability anomaly.

Open in all directions.

Confirmed by trench and surface sampling.

Pyrrhotite Creek

Located 3.5 km southwest of Star target.

Linear 1800 m by 750 m altered and mineralized corridor.

High copper in soil anomalies on margin of 1.2 km 2 IP chargeability anomaly.

IP chargeability anomaly. Historical hand trenching results include135 m @ 0.48 % Cu.

Single diamond drill hole from historic drilling reports 146.3m @ 0.32% Cu (Au not analyzed).









Figure 5. Malachite staining and gossan at the main Pyrrhotite Creek showing.

Copper Creek

Property discovery showing located approximately 2.3 km southeast of Star target.

Copper and gold soil anomalies over an area 550 m x 1000 m.

Soil and associated geophysical anomalies open to north, south and east.

Extensive malachite-azurite gossans over an area of fractured and altered volcanic rocks.

Historical surface sampling includes numerous samples with greater than 0.5% copper from XRF analysis.



Data Verification

None of the results in this news release have been independently verified by the Company. All results in this news release, including drill results, are historical estimates. The Company has not done sufficient work to classify historical estimates as, and is not treating the historical estimates as, current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Please refer to the Technical Report in respect of the Star Project filed under the profile of CAVU Energy Metals Inc. on November 8, 2022, at www.sedar.com, with particular regard to Section 6 "Exploration History."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information presented within this news release.

About Alpha Copper Corp.

Alpha Copper Corp. is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project located near the coastal community of Powell River, British Columbia. After the recent acquisition of CAVU Energy Metals, the Company holds an option to acquire 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of BC, as well as an option to acquire up to 70% of the Hopper copper-gold porphyry project in the southern Dawson Range copper-gold belt of the southwestern Yukon, and further includes the 100%-owned Quesnel Project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across central British Columbia. For more information visit: https://alphacopper.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

