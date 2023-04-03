Excellon Reverses $22 Million Litigation Liability

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the reversal of a US$22 million liability from its March 31, 2023 consolidated balance sheet, relating to the previously disclosed judgment against one of the Company's subsidiaries in Mexico.

"The announcement today effectively removes a US$22 million overhang that has been with the Company since 2019," stated Shawn Howarth, President and CEO. "Over the past four months, I'm very proud of our management team that has successfully addressed major discounts to Excellon's value potential: the pending maturity of our outstanding convertible debentures, for US$11 million1, and this provision for litigation."

Mr. Howarth continued, "With the proposed acquisition of the La Negra Mine, we have taken steps to create a compelling value proposition for investors. We have reset Excellon's corporate strategy, restructured current liabilities by over US$33 million and added to a portfolio of already high-quality, long-term assets in particular at La Negra2 and Kilgore3, with additional exploration and transactional upside at the Silver City and Oakley projects4. Following today's announcement, we can now focus on advancing this value potential for the benefit of our shareholders."

_______________________________ 1 Proposed convertible debenture restructuring, for further details see the Company's corresponding news release dated January 9, 2023 as well as the AIF. 2 La Negra has an NPV 5% US$132 million at long-term commodity price estimates of US$22.00/oz Ag, US$1.15/lb Zn, US$3.60/lb Cu, US$0.95/lb Pb. For further details regarding the La Negra acquisition and the project itself (including economics), see the Company's corresponding news release on January 9, 2023 and its April 3, 2023 annual results news release providing an update on the transaction, as well as the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2023 (the "AIF") and the technical report for the project with an effective date of March 31, 2022, all of which are available under Excellon's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on its website (www.excellonresources.com). 3 For details regarding the Kilgore project (including economics) see the AIF as well as the technical report for the project having an effective date of July 30, 2019, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR under the Otis Gold profile. 4 For further details regarding the Silver City and Oakley projects see the AIF. See also, the Silver City project technical report, with an effective date of March 21, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on its website, and the Oakley project technical report with an effective date of August 8, 2016, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR under the Otis Gold profile, as well as the Company's news release dated March 20, 2023, available on its website and under its profile on SEDAR.

Background

On November 30, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, San Pedro Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("San Pedro"), voluntarily filed a petition for bankruptcy with the Mexican Bankruptcy Court (Instituto Federal de Especialistas de Concursos Mercantile) which was accepted by the Court on December 15, 2022. In early March 2023, the Court-appointed auditor completed its review of San Pedro's petition and, on March 28, 2023, the Court declared San Pedro bankrupt. In due course, the Court will be appointing a trustee to take possession and control of, and administer, San Pedro for the benefit of its creditors. At the time it was declared bankrupt by the Court, San Pedro had been on care and maintenance since late October 2022. There were no San Pedro assets recorded on the consolidated balance sheet of the Company at December 31, 2022, and the bankruptcy proceedings are not expected to have any operational impact on the Company's current or future business.

As a result of the bankruptcy declaration, the Company will deconsolidate the liabilities of San Pedro from Excellon's consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2023, which will remove all San Pedro's liabilities from the consolidated balance sheet, including the US$22 million provision for litigation.

As previously disclosed in detail, San Pedro was party to an action by a claimant (the "Plaintiff") in respect of damages under a property agreement regarding the non-material mineral concession, La Antigua. On final appeal, in late 2019, the Plaintiff was awarded US$22 million (the "Judgment"), which San Pedro and the Company both believe is multiple times greater than any amount that could possibly have become payable under the agreement. With no further right of appeal, the Company recorded a corresponding provision for litigation of US$22 million commencing from the Q3 2021 consolidated financial statements. The Judgment is solely against San Pedro as defendant and the Company believes that the Plaintiff has no recourse against the Company's other assets in Mexico, Idaho, Saxony, Germany or Canada. For further details on the Judgment and San Pedro bankruptcy proceedings refer to the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the AIF.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders, through the acquisition of advanced development or producing assets with further potential to gain from an experienced operational management team. The Company is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and base metals assets including Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company has also entered into an agreement to acquire La Negra, a past-producing Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb mine with exploration potential, located in Querétaro State, Mexico.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jorge Ortega, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 (a "QP"), reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information relating to geological interpretation and results contained in this news release. Mr. Paul Keller, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company and a QP, reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information relating to operations and production results contained in this news release.

