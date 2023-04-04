Abcourt recovered and sold 2,394 ounces of gold during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 at its Sleeping Giant Mill

ROUYN-NORANDA, April 04, 2023 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that the cleanup of its Sleeping Giant mill has continued with the recovery and sale of 2,394 ounces of gold during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Abcourt commissioned a firm specializing in gold processing plant cleaning in August 2022. This firm began cleaning the plant in September and concluded the gold recovery process in February 2023. The recovered material was sent to a specialized refinery. Gold recovery will continue from this refinery during the months of April and May 2023 for Abcourt.

Abcourt recovered the gold that had been stored for decades in the circuit of the Sleeping Giant Mill. It should be noted that the plant began operations in 1988 and that more than 3,000,000 tonnes of ore with a grade greater than 10 g/t Au were processed between 1988 and 2014.

Currently, an independent firm is carrying out a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the Sleeping Giant Mine based on the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) published in December 2022. See the press release published on December 13, 2022 as well as the NI 43-101 technical report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sleeping Giant Mine filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2023 for further information. Abcourt plans to publish this PEA in the coming weeks.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under NI 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

