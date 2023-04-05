Royalties Inc. Announces CSE Listing and TSXV De-Listing

Toronto, April 5, 2023 - Royalties Inc., formerly Xtierra Inc. (TSXV: XAG) ("the Company") announces that following a review by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), the Company's common shares will be delisted effective close of market on April 11, 2023. The Company has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") that the common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "RI" at the opening of the market on April 12, 2023.

The Company's common shares will trade under its new name, "Royalties Inc." once trading on the CSE commences. The name change reflects the Company's change of business from a mineral resource exploration company to a company focused on cash flow generating royalty opportunities in various industries.

About Royalties Inc. (formerly Xtierra Inc.)

Royalties Inc. has a stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), a Canadian-based private company that acquires passive music royalties from rightsholders (including but not limited to artists, producers and songwriters) and currently holds a portfolio of approximately 25 cash-flowing music royalties. MRI is currently paying a monthly dividend generating a 6% annual yield.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% net smelter royalty repurchased in July 2019, on the Bilbao project silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("Minera Portree") which holds an asserted claim to a 2% net smelter royalty on six mining concessions located adjacent to the Cozamin Mine operated by Capstone Mining Corp., which claim is challenged by Capstone.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com.

Tim Gallagher

CEO & Director

(416) 925‐0090

Additional information about Xtierra can be found on its website at www.xtierra.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV, the CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press releases includes, but is not limited to, the following: the Company's proposed change of business; the anticipated focus of the Company's business after the change of business is completed; and the future dividend potential relating to the Acquisition.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that all necessary approvals will be granted for the Company's proposed change of business; the future value relating to the MRI Shares and the ability to pay dividends in the future; and that sufficient capital will be available to the Company.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy following the proposed change of business cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that the Company will not be able to pay dividends in the future; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

