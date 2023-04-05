Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Toronto, April 5, 2023 - Eric Sprott announces that today, 7,730,089 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Sokoman Minerals Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in control of approximately 4.3% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 60,414,465 Shares and 19,615,385 Warrants representing approximately 26.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 32.2% on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now owns and controls 60,414,465 Shares and 11,885,296 Warrants representing approximately 26.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 30.0% on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Sokoman Minerals is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Sokoman Minerals's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161417