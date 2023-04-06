Minto Metals Reports Financial and Production Results for 2022, Revenue Increased by $14.7 Million

WHITEHORSE, April 6, 2023 - Minto Metals Corp. ("Minto" or the "Company") today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2022") and the Full Year results of 2022 ("YTD 2022").

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Year End December 31, 2022:

Minto completed 2022 with consolidated production totaling 28.9 million pounds of copper, a 12.6% increase over 2021, despite record snow measuring 417% above normal resulting in a record spring freshet event;

Multiple, new high-grade mineralized lenses were discovered through 28,438 metres of diamond drilling and two substantial, high-priority drill targets were identified through geophysics below and within 1 km of the mine infrastructure;

Increase in revenue by $14.9 million due to higher sales volumes and higher average realized prices for copper, which were mostly driven by the strong first quarter in 2022;

Production costs increased by 17.9% to $133.8 million compared to 2021 or 12.8% increase on a per unit basis due to the higher ore output from the mine in 2022;

Royalty expenses increased by $4.3 million compared to the same period in 2021 due to the increased revenue and a re-assessment of 2021's royalties owing;

Depletion and amortization was $2.7 million higher than 2021 and this was due to the Company's adding capital and leased assets to get production levels to 3,200 tonnes per day of mined ore to the surface;

Finance costs were $2.5 million higher compared to the same period in 2021 as a result of lease additions and finance costs on higher provisionally settled amounts;

Mark-to-market revenue loss of $3.0 million worsened from a loss of $0.3 million in 2021 as the value of the unsettled copper payable to the Company decreased due to decline in market prices compared to provisionally settled prices;

All in sustaining costs ("AISC") 1 per pound sold averaged USD$3.88/lb. It is estimated that without the 5 week mill closure due to weather, AISC would have been approximately USD$3.55/lb; and

$3.7 million was invested in the water treatment plant to begin the process of doubling its capacity to ensure future mill suspensions will not occur in 2023 due to water.

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Copper sales decreased 22.6% to 6.46 million pounds for Q4 2022 compared to 8.35 million pounds for the same period in 2021 due to a mill shutdown in December as a result of extremely cold weather, contractor equipment reliability issues as well as decreases in market average copper prices;

Revenue declined by $14.7 million to $32.6 million for Q4 2022 compared to the same period in 2021;

Operating results:

Mill Feed for Q4 2022 was 25.1% lower at 195,876 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") compared to 261,615 dmt for the same period in 2021 due to a mill shutdown in December;



Mined ore totaled to 205,596 tonnes for Q4 2022, a 21.9% decrease compared to 263,208 tonnes for the same period in 2021;



Production costs for Q4 2022 were $33.6 million, a 3.5% decrease compared to $34.8 million for the same period in 2021, which is consistent with decrease in mined ore;



Cash costs per copper pound sold averaged USD$3.15/lb for Q4 2022, a 7.9% increase compared to $2.92/lb for the same period in 2021; and



AISC 1 per pound sold averaged USD$4.16/lb for Q4 2022, a 18.9% increase from USD$3.50/lb for the same period in 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA2 for Q4 2022 totaled ($7.0) million, a decrease of $20.0 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period in 2021.

1. Refers to Cash Costs & All-In Sustaining Costs "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021Year End 2022. 2. Refers to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization "Alternative Performance Measures" on page 23 of the Company's MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021Year End 2022.



"On February 23 we announced our production results for 2022. While we completed 2022 meeting our safety and production targets, we experienced challenges at the operations throughout the year such as volatility of the copper price, ongoing supply chain impacts of COVID-19 and a record snow survey measuring 417% above normal coming out of the 2021/2022 winter which resulted in a record spring freshet event. We are pleased that total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 10.7% to $153.2 million compared to the same period in 2021 however at the same time, the challenges we faced throughout the year increased our cost of production. Q4 was negatively impacted by a two week mill shutdown in December due to extremely cold weather which resulted in mechanical/reliability issues with our surface crushing plant for the Mill. On a positive note, we discovered multiple, new high-grade mineralized lenses through our 28,438 metres of diamond drilling and two substantial, high-priority drill targets were identified through geophysics below and within 1 km of the mine infrastructure. We look forward to following up on these results in the second half of 2023," commented Chris Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to implement changes within the operation to mitigate the risks to our 2023 production plans. The company has improved its mobile equipment maintenance and reliability within its underground fleet and is investing in the water treatment plant which will result in a doubling of its output capacity. Despite the challenging times we are experiencing, we are aggressively managing our costs and continuously working towards improving our relationships with our suppliers and other stakeholders. I would like to thank our employees, contractors and suppliers for their continuous hard work and commitment, especially when we have faced some setbacks on various fronts. I remain confident that there is more value to be unlocked at the Minto mine through exploration and increasing production to 40 million pounds of copper per year." concluded Mr. Stewart.

EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA (stated in thousands of CAD dollars)





Three months ended Year ended



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

$ (3,840) $ 4,080 $ (11,057) $ (1,970) Finance costs

2,713 1,338 7,478 4,973 Depletion and amortization

3,623 3,559 13,973 11,240 Income tax expense

(1,495) 295 (406) 439 EBITDA

$ 1,001 $ 9,272 $ 9,988 $ 14,682 Share-based compensation expense

407 3,110 492 3,110 Unrealized foregin exchange loss (gain)

338 (128) 1,624 (144) Mark-to-market revenue adjustments

(7,461) (2,421) 2,966 288 Amortization of flow-through shares benefit

(1,242) - (1,727) - Loss on lease termination

- 9 - 201 Impairment of equipment

- 1,213 - 1,213 RTO Financing expenses

- 1,065 - 1,948 Listing expense

- 948 - 948 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (6,957) $ 13,068 $ 13,343 $ 22,246













1. Refers to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization "Alternative Performance Measures" on page 24 of the Company's MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021Year End 2022.



2022 Annual Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (stated in thousands of CAD dollars)





Year ended

Note December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenue 17 $ 153,159 $ 138,297 Production costs

(133,783) (113,510) Royalty expense

(5,803) (1,496) Depletion and amortization 8, 10 (13,973) (11,240) (Loss) income from mine operations

(400) 12,051 Expenses





Related party management fees 23 - (888) Stock-based compensation expense 16 (492) (3,110) Other expenses

- (2,896) (Loss) income from operations

(892) 5,157 Other income (loss), net 18 (3,093) (1,715) Finance items





Finance costs 19 (7,478) (4,973) Loss before income taxes

(11,463) (1,531) Income tax recovery (expense)

406 (439) Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (11,057) $ (1,970)







Per share amounts





Basic and diluted 16 $ (0.15) $ (0.03)







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

72,864,762 61,539,216



2022 Annual Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (stated in thousands of CAD dollars)

As at Note

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets









Current assets









Cash

$ 860 $ 9,979 Restricted Cash 5

770

- Accounts Receivable 6

15,835

20,762 Inventories 7

9,821

6,212 Prepaid expenses



4,954

2,855





32,240

39,808 Non-current assets









Mineral properties, plant and equipment 8

67,833

53,702 Right-of-use assets 10

8,247

9,245 Long-term deposits 9, 25

16,545

13,399 Total assets

$ 124,865 $ 116,154 Liabilities









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11 $ 57,953 $ 36,370 Derivative Liabilities 22

650

- Current portion of Sumitomo loan 12

2,182

10,221 Current portion of Note payable to Pembridge 12

6,773

- Current portion of Due to Pembridge 12

2,433

4,000 Current portion of lease liability 10

5,155

5,436





75,146

56,027 Non-current liabilities









Lease liabilities 10

2,620

3,895 Due to Pembridge 12

-

1,174 Note payable to Pembridge 12

-

6,368 Due to Sumitomo 12

9,112

- Long-term debt 12

12,931

11,702 Deferred revenue 14

13,153

14,463 Deferred income tax liabilities



2,703

3,109 Asset retirement obligation 15

34,326

35,288 Total liabilities



149,991

132,026 Shareholders' equity (deficiency)









Share capital 16

223,643

221,840 Deficit



(248,769)

(237,712) Total shareholders' deficiency



(25,126)

(15,872) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency

$ 124,865 $ 116,154











Subsequent events 26







Going concern 2











2022 Annual Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (stated in thousands of CAD dollars)





Year ended

Note December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating activities





Net loss for the period

$ (11,057) $ (1,970) Adjustments for the following items:





Depletion, depreciation and accretion

13,973 11,240 Finance costs

7,478 4,973 Other income (loss), net

3,093 1,715 Stock-based compensation expense 16 492 3,110 Listing expense

- 948 Amortization of deferred revenue

(2,276) (1,548) Income tax (recovery) expense

(406) 439 Reclamation payments

(207) (86) Change in non-cash working capital 20 18,522 (4,989)



29,612 13,832 Interest paid

(1,687) (1,642) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

27,925 12,190







Investing activities





Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment 8 (23,224) (6,302) Right-of-use asset additions 10 (770) (1,343) Net cash used in investing activities

(23,994) (7,645)







Financing activities





Advances from Sumitomo 12 5,194 11,958 Repayments on Sumitomo loan 12 (4,677) (5,501) Principal payments under finance lease obligation 10 (7,434) (7,426) Repayment of Pembridge loan

(3,000) - Share issuance 16 - 31,033 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 16 - (1,674) Cash restricted by lenders 5 (770) - Return of capital 16 - (6,306) Payment of Note Payable

- (12,796) Long-term deposits 9 (2,360) (4,362) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(13,047) 4,926 Impact of foreign exchange on cash balances

(3) 1 Change in cash and cash equivalent

(9,119) 9,472 Cash and cash equivalent beginning of year

9,979 507 Cash and cash equivalent end of year

$ 860 $ 9,979

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto operates the producing Minto mine located within the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The current mine operations are based on underground mining, a process plant to produce high-grade copper, gold, and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with a remote location in Yukon. The Minto property is located west of the Yukon River, about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing, the latter on the east side of the river, and approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of Yukon.

