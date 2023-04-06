Menü Artikel
Notice of Release of First Quarter 2023 Results

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 06, 2023 - Barrick will release its Q1 2023 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2023 on April 13, 2023.

Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information

  • April 13, 7:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q1 Results release
    May 3, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Q1 Results live presentation and webinar
    May 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    May 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9942.

The Q1 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com



