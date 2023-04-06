Golden Spike Announces DTC Eligibility, OTCQB and Frankfurt Exchange Listings

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2023 - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS)(OTCQB:GSPRF)(Frankfurt:L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received OTC Markets approval to list its common shares for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol GSPRF. (Link to Golden Spike's OTCQB listing page here) and on the Frankfurt Börse Exchange under the symbol "L5Y" (Link to Golden Spike's Frankfurt Börse listing here).

Further to its OTCQB listing in the United States, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility to have its shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States. DTC eligibility will ensure a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time. As Golden Spike's shares begin trading electronically, existing and new investors will benefit from greater liquidity, execution speeds and reduced costs incurred in trading shares.

CEO and President, Keith Anderson stated, "We are pleased to announce DTC eligibility for the Company's shares as it provides investors cost-effective electronic clearing and guaranteed settlement of the Company's shares in the United States."

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds the rights to acquire 100% interest in the 3,425-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Anderson

Golden Spike Resources Corp.

830 - 1100 Melville St.,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A6

+1 (604) 786-7774

info@goldenspikeresources.com

www.goldenspikeresources.com

