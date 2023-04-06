Nation Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, April 6, 2023 - Nation Gold Corp. (CSE: NATN) (the "Company" or "Nation") announces the granting of stock options (the "Options") on April 5, 2023 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per Optioned Share, expiring on the date that is 5 years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and vest immediately upon the date of grant.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC with a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring multi-million ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. Through the identification and acquisition of mineral properties with exploration potential, the Company's mission is to target unrecognized value opportunities in assets located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationgold.ca.

