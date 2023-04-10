Disposition of Common Shares of Atco Mining Inc.

April 10 - Transcend Capital Inc. ("Transcend"), a company controlled by Etienne Moshevich, has disposed of 1,150,000 common shares of Atco Mining Inc. (CSE:ATCM) (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 3.39% of the Issuer's current issued and outstanding common shares. Following completion of the transfer, Transcend, and Mr. Moshevich, have ownership and control of 3,496,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 10.29% of the Issuer's current issued and outstanding common shares, and 625,000 share purchase warrants. Assuming exercise of just the warrants held by Transcend, Mr. Moshevich and Transcend would have ownership and control of 4,121,000 common shares of the Issuer representing approximately 11.92% of the then issued and outstanding common shares.

The shares were disposed of in a private transaction at a price of $0.18 per share. In the future, additional securities of the Issuer may be acquired or disposed of by Transcend, or Mr. Moshevich, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the disposition by Transcend, please go to the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, or contact Transcend at et@transcendcapitalinc.com.

The issuance of this news release is not an admission that an entity named in the news release owns or controls any described securities or is a joint actor with another named entity.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.