Newcrest Announces Revised Non-Binding Indicative Proposal Received from Newmont

Revised conditional and non-binding proposal is at 0.400x exchange ratio and, in addition, permits Newcrest to pay a franked special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share

Represents an aggregate implied value of A$32.87 per share to Newcrest shareholders 1

Newcrest has agreed to grant Newmont the opportunity to conduct confirmatory due diligence to put forward a binding proposal

Melbourne, April 10, 2023 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) advises that it has received a revised conditional and non-binding proposal (Revised Proposal) from Newmont Corp. (Newmont) to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Newcrest, by way of a scheme of arrangement.

Under the Revised Proposal, Newcrest shareholders would be entitled to receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held.

In addition, the Revised Proposal permits Newcrest to pay a franked special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share2 on or around the implementation of the scheme of arrangement. In aggregate, the Revised Proposal represents an implied value of A$32.87 per share to Newcrest shareholders1.

Following Newcrest's announcement of 16 February 2023, Newcrest and Newmont signed a non-disclosure and standstill agreement. Newcrest subsequently provided Newmont with access to limited, non-public information on a non-exclusive basis to determine if Newmont could provide an improved proposal that appropriately reflected the value of Newcrest.

The implied consideration which would be received by Newcrest shareholders under the Revised Proposal from Newmont, when aggregated with the franked special dividend, represents an increase of 16.0%3 to Newmont's initial proposal (0.363x exchange ratio) and represents:

an implied Newcrest share price of A$32.87 per share 1 ;

; an implied equity value of A$29.4 billion and enterprise value of A$32.0 billion for Newcrest 4 ;

; 31.1% ownership of the combined group by Newcrest shareholders on implementation;

a 46.4% premium to Newcrest's undisturbed closing price of A$22.45 per share on 3 February 2023 5 ; and

; and a 41.2% premium to Newcrest's undisturbed 30 day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of A$22.22 per share on 3 February 20235,6.

Newmont has indicated that the Revised Proposal represents its best and final price in the absence of a competing proposal.

After assessing the Revised Proposal, Newcrest has agreed to grant Newmont the opportunity to conduct confirmatory due diligence to enable it to put forward a binding proposal. Due diligence is expected to be completed within approximately four weeks. Newcrest will also undertake confirmatory due diligence on Newmont during this period.

The Revised Proposal is subject to several conditions, including:

satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence by Newmont and Newcrest;

entry into a binding scheme implementation agreement that will be subject to a range of conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals, Newcrest shareholder approval in respect of the scheme of arrangement and Newmont shareholder approval authorising the issuance of Newmont shares as consideration under the scheme of arrangement; and

the unanimous recommendation from the Newcrest Board that shareholders vote in favour of the Revised Proposal (in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the Revised Proposal is in the best interests of Newcrest shareholders).

Newmont has requested exclusivity during the due diligence period as a condition of the Revised Proposal and Newcrest intends to grant exclusivity on acceptable terms.

There is no certainty that the Revised Proposal will result in a binding offer for consideration by shareholders.

Shareholders do not need to take any action at this stage. Newcrest will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Authorised by the Newcrest Board

1 Based on: 1) exchange ratio of 0.400x (with implied Newcrest price calculated using Newmont's closing price on the NYSE of US$52.05 per share as of 6 April 2023 and an AUD:USD FX rate of 0.667 as of 6 April 2023); and 2) a franked special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share.

2 Newcrest expects to have sufficient franking credits available to frank a dividend to an amount of US$1.10 per share. The franking of the special dividend amount is subject to change based on timing of completion of the transaction, business performance, foreign exchange movements and ATO ruling.

3 Based on an aggregate implied offer ratio of 0.4211x, which assumes the US$1.10 per share dividend is paid in full and reflects spot AUD:USD FX rate of 0.667.

4 Equity value based on: 1) exchange ratio of 0.400 (with implied Newcrest price calculated using Newmont's closing price on the NYSE of US$52.05 per share as of 6 April 2023 and an AUD:USD FX rate of 0.667 as of 6 April 2023); 2) a franked special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share; and 3) 894,230,732 Newcrest shares outstanding. Newcrest enterprise value calculated as implied equity value and net debt of US$1.7 billion.

5 Represents the last trading day prior to Newcrest's 6 February 2023 market release confirming Newmont's previous proposals.

6 Calculated using Newmont's undisturbed 30 day VWAP on the NYSE of US$51.56 per share, converted to A$74.51 per share using spot AUD:USD for each trading day.

