F3 Uranium Announces Raymond Ashley as President and Sam Hartmann as VP Exploration

Kelowna, April 11, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce management changes with the appointment of Raymond Ashley as President, and Sam Hartmann as Vice President Exploration. Sam Hartmann and Raymond Ashley are established geoscientists, both with extensive experience with Athabasca uranium deposits.

Raymond Ashley P. Geo, President, stated:

"I am honored to accept this new role as President & COO of F3, on the heels of the Company having made the exciting new JR Zone high grade uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. This is a positive time for the uranium sector, and I see tremendous potential for F3 with its new deposit and outstanding management and technical team with the experience to take projects from discovery to feasibility. My immediate priorities will be to ensure, working closely with my trusted partner Sam Hartmann, that F3 meets its short-term operational goal of expanding the JR Zone and its mid-term goal of advancing it toward a maiden resource estimate. The Company is fortunate to have the experienced and successful Dev Randhawa as its CEO and that Sam has joined full time given his exceptional geological skills and extensive uranium experience."

Sam Hartmann P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, stated:

"I am excited to join F3 Uranium and move from the technical advisory board to the position of VP Exploration and look forward to leading the technical team through this exciting time with my mentor, Raymond Ashley. I have been drawn to the PLN property and in particular the A1 area ever since managing the 2014 and 2019 drill programs there, and seeing our persistence finally pay off is incredible. I thank the Company for the opportunity and look forward to putting my expertise to use and serving our shareholders."

Sam will lead the team of exploration geologists and direct work programs on the Company's 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin, with an immediate focus on the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North (PLN) Property. His experience ranges from exploration and discovery, resource drilling and definition to geotechnical work. Ray is a seasoned geoscientist with more than 40 years' experience in the mineral exploration industry. Ray will lead F3 through its next stage of growth while continuing to build on cost and operating efficiencies and will be responsible for the implementation and further development of the Company's strategic vision.

Ray and Sam's previous company experience was with Fission Uranium where they were on the technical team that made the Triple R discovery in 2012 and over the last decade took the project from discovery to feasibility, Ray as VP Exploration and Sam lastly as Chief Geologist.

Mr. Hartmann holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of British Columbia; he is a registered Geoscientist with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Ashley holds a B.Sc. degree in Geophysics from McGill University in Montreal; he is a registered Geoscientist with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and Saskatchewan and is currently F3's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including the Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

