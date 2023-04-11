McFarlane Lake Mining: Geophysical Survey and Diamond Drilling Confirm Gold Mineralization Remains Open to East and at Depth in Purdex Zone

Geophysical anomaly over the existing gold mineralized zone extends eastward along strike for 300 metres - five priority geophysical targets identified at McFarlane's High Lake property.

Toronto, April 11, 2023 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane Lake" or the "Company"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, today announced the final assays returned on its recent drilling on the High Lake Property and the results of its induced polarization geophysical survey that has indicated a number of prospective exploration targets.

High Lake Drilling results

McFarlane completed 46 holes totalling 10,437 metres in the Purdex Zone, which delivered multiple world-class gold intersections, previously reported, both near surface and at depth, including;

December 12, 2022 - 9.82 g/t gold over 9.75 metres within 20 metres from surface

January 9, 2023 - 24.96 g/t gold over 14.9 metres, 325 metres from surface

January 26, 2023 - 13.52 g/t gold over 6.5 metres, 229 metres from surface

February 7, 2023 - 148.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres

February 28, 2023 - 6.14 g/t gold over 24.55 metres within 15 metres of surface

March 6, 2023 - 9.2 g/t gold over 26.4 metres 280 metres from surface

The final assays to be returned on this drill program include drilling in hole MLM-23-43, which intersected 8.27 g/t gold over 3.95 metres from 251.4 to 255.3 and21.10 g/t gold over 0.33 metres from 248.7 to 249.0 as measured in drill core length from surface. The elevation of the intersections was 201 metres and 198 metres below surface, respectively. These intersections are the furthest east testing of the zone at this elevation, leaving the zone open for expansion with further drilling to the east and at depth.

"With the completion of the drilling and IP surveying programs, we continue to see opportunities for expansion of known zones on the property and continued development of a resource base on the High Lake property," said Bob Kusins, VP Geology of McFarlane Lake. "Further drilling is warranted on these highly prospective targets."

The mineralized zone and our current drill results to date with multiple high-grade intersections are shown in Figure 1 below.

New Gold Mineralization





Figure 1 - Longitudinal Section of Diamond Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8133/161937_51f43185e4e15886_004full.jpg

The final drill results and locations of drill collars are shown below in Tables 1 and 2.

Table 1: Significant Intersections.

Hole ID From

metres To

metres Length

metres Gold

grams/tonne MLHL-23-43 248.67 249.00 0.33 21.10 MLHL-23-43 251.35 255.30 3.95 8.27

Reported as core length as insufficient drilling to ascertain true width.

Table 2: Collar Location Details

Hole ID Easting

(mE) Northing

(mN) Azimuth

Deg. Dip

Deg. Length

m MLHL-23-43 350172 5508986 184.5 -53.5 282.0 MLHL-23-46 350124 5508929 199.8 -59.3 222.0

Geophysical Induced Polarization ("IP") Survey

A program of IP surveying covering 18.7 line kilometres was completed during January and early February 2023. Surveying was completed on two grids, the eastern grid covering the Purdex zone and a western grid covering the P, R, W and Porphyry zones. Five priority targets, Purdex East, Conglomerate, A-D Extension, Porphyry and Gap, were defined from the survey data as shown in Figure 2.



Figure 2 - IP Chargeability Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8133/161937_51f43185e4e15886_005full.jpg

Purdex East is the continuation of the chargeability anomaly that occurs over the Purdex zone where existing gold mineralization has been identified. This is our highest priority for continued exploration. The zone displays increasing chargeability as it approaches a potential fold nose area which may bode well for additional gold mineralization. To the west along strike, the Purdex zone transgresses into conglomerate units with elevated chargeability, possibly providing a favourable host to gold mineralization. It is very rare that conglomerates carry chargeability; this shows potential for gold mineralization. Details of these two targets are shown in Figure 3.

Eastern Target







Figure 3 - IP Chargeability Plan - Purdex Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8133/161937_51f43185e4e15886_009full.jpg





Two gold targets are defined on the western grid with favourable chargeability anomalies associated with extensions to known gold mineralization at the A-D Extension and the Gap, as shown in Figure 2. The A-D extension represents the eastward extension of four known gold zones onto McFarlane Lake ground. A potential fold nose, as defined by the IP, may provide a favourable site for gold mineralization. The Gap area is situated between two historical zones, the W and P zones. A chargeability trend between the two zones has not previously been drilled.

The Porphyry target covers historical trenches in the High Lake Porphyry, which have returned copper values of 0.95% and up to 1 g/t of gold over 22.9m (see ODM Report 41, Davies 1965). This large chargeability target remains largely untested with significant potential.

QA/QC Control Procedures

McFarlane Lake has implemented a Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC) program consistent with industry best practices. The drill core is being logged and sampled at a nearby facility with sawn half-core samples, including QA/QC samples, being sent to an accredited lab (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for processing. The remaining half core has been retained in a locked facility for future examination. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks are inserted every 10 samples into the sample stream. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Samples above 5 grams per tonne gold were re-assayed for gold with a gravimetric finish, while those above 10 grams per tonne were re-assayed utilizing the pulp metallic method.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

