StrikePoint Files Technical Report on Cuprite Gold Project

Vancouver, April 11, 2023 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR an independent Technical Report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 for the Cuprite Gold Project (the "Project") located in Nevada's Walker Lane Gold Trend. (Figure 1 Nevada Map - Cuprite)

The Technical Report can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.strikepointgold.com).

About the Cuprite Gold Project

Cuprite Gold Project consists of approximately 574 unpatented claims covering approximately 44 square kilometers, located fifteen kilometers south of Goldfield Nevada, and 85 kilometers northwest of Beatty, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project is easily accessible by Highway 95 on the western margin of the property. (Figure 2 Cuprite Detailed Location)

The Project is located within the Walker Lane Gold Trend, which hosts Anglogold's exciting Sililcon discovery approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Cuprite. In addition, the Walker Lane hosts Tier 1 gold mines including Kinross's Round Mountain Mine located approximately 130 kilometers North of the Cuprite Gold Project.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Mr. Knox Henderson. Mr. Henderson is a corporate communications and capital markets professional with a successful track record spanning over two decades.

Mr. Henderson is focused on marketing, investor communications and raising capital for public companies. He has worked directly with CEOs on numerous financings on the TSX Venture market and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Since 2016, Mr. Henderson has led investor outreach and communications strategies for two exploration companies that have made significant mineral discoveries in Canada: Great Bear Resource's high-grade gold Dixie project in Red Lake and more recently Kodiak Copper's MPD copper-gold discovery in BC.

The Company announces that it has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and/or employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.07 per share.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in Canada and the Western US. In addition to Cuprite, the company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF StrikePoint Gold Inc.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

