Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 6 April 2023, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 68,357 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards that were granted to him on 15 March 2018 and 15 March 2019. Full details of the Awards were included in regulatory announcements released on 19 March 2018 and 19 March 2019 respectively and in the Company's 2018 and 2019 Annual Reports and Accounts. 32,811 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Carvill. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)