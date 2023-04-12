SRG Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for Lola Graphite Project

Montreal, April 12, 2023 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV:SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report covering the Lola Graphite Project Updated Feasibility Study ("UFS") for the Tier One Lola Graphite Project in the Republic of Guinea. The Lola Graphite Project UFS evaluates an annual production capacity of 94,000 tonnes of graphite flakes in concentrate per annum ("ktpa") over a 17-year life of mine.

The Lola Graphite Project UFS was independently prepared by DRA Global Limited ("DRA") of Montreal, Canada and Marc- Antoine Audet of Montreal, Canada. The Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the Lola Graphite Project UFS, on which the technical report was based, are Marc-Antoine Audet, Ghislain Prevost (DRA), Volodymyr Liskovych (DRA), Alex Duggan (DRA), Schadrac Ibrango (DRA) and Elie Accad (DRA).

The technical report titled "Lola Graphite Project Updated Feasibility Study" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the SRG's website at www.srgmining.com.

About DRA Global

DRA Global Limited (ASX: DRA | JSE: DRA) is a diversified global engineering, project delivery and operations management group, headquartered in Perth, Australia. It has more than 4,500 professionals and a proven track record in undertaking independent assessments of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, project evaluations and audits, technical reports and independent evaluations on behalf of exploration and mining companies, and financial institutions worldwide

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Proven and Probable Reserves of 41Mt at a grade of 4.14% Cg. SRG aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. SRG is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

