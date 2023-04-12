Discovery Silver Announces $45million Marketed Public Offering

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 - Discovery Silver Corp. (DSV-TSX, DSVSF-OTCQX) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), pursuant to which the Company intends to issue up to 37,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of C$1.20 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$45,000,000 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be conducted on a best-efforts agency basis pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into on or before April 14, 2023 among the Company and Agents. The Company has also granted the Agents an option (the "Over-allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 Common Shares for a period of 30 days from and including the closing date of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. If the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be up to approximately C$51,750,000 million. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 19, 2023, and is subject to Discovery receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the continued advancement and de-risking of the Cordero Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Offering will be offered by way of: (i) a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to Discovery's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 23, 2023, which Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec; (ii) in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) by way of private placement pursuant to the exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act provided by Rule 506(b) of Regulation D thereunder and/or Section 4(a)(2) thereof and similar exemptions under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States; and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest silver deposits. The Preliminary Feasibility Study published in February 2023 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital-efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size, and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

