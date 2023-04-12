Menü Artikel
OceanaGold Provides Notice of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

12.04.2023  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2023 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.

Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:
To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/El1ALg4nvxG

Conference Call Details:
Toll-free participant dial in North America: +1 888-390-0546
Participant dial in North America: +1 416-764-8688
All other countries: + 1 778-383-7413

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3G0Q301 to receive an instant automated call back.

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: Brian Martin, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604 678-4096, ir@oceanagold.com; Media Relations: Melissa Bowerman, Group Manager, Communications, Tel: +61 730 740 509, info@oceanagold.com
Minenprofile
