Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Over 10,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced and Sold in Q1 2023

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") sold a total of 6,508 ounces of gold and 294,815 ounces of silver in Q1 2023 for a gold equivalent total of 10,055 ounces. Additionally, the Company sold 3,060 tonnes of zinc, 332 tonnes of copper, and 1,417 tonnes of lead.

"Our 2023 annual production at the Don David Gold Mine is off to a good start. This achievement is due to mining higher average grades as a result of targeted infill drilling and mine sequencing," stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. "Underground resource expansion drilling is progressing as planned. In addition, the mine is managed by a new leadership team that is already realizing improvements to maximize efficiencies and safety protocols. At the Back Forty Project in Michigan, feasibility study work related to metallurgical testing and refinement of capital cost estimates continues."

Sales Statistics

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 6,508 8,381 Silver (ozs.) 294,815 265,407 Copper (tones) 332 408 Lead (tonnes) 1,417 1,639 Zinc (tonnes) 3,060 4,359 Average metal prices realized(1) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,915 1,898 Silver ($ per oz.) 23 24 Copper ($ per tonne) 9,172 10,144 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,158 2,347 Zinc ($ per tonne) 3,195 3,842 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 6,508 8,381 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,547 3,348 Total AuEq Ounces 10,055 11,729

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

Trending Production Statistics

For the three months ended: Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Arista Mine Tonnes Milled 135,398 135,801 128,884 110,682 116,616 116,721 Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.93 3.00 2.63 1.98 2.51 2.33 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 82 81 64 80 109 94 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.38 0.41 0.32 0.37 0.45 0.37 Average Lead Grade (%) 2.17 1.97 1.99 1.59 1.58 1.73 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.77 4.89 4.00 4.21 4.27 3.88 Combined Tonnes milled(1) 135,398 136,844 129,099 110,682 116,616 117,781 Tonnes Milled per Day(2) 1,559 1,590 1,516 1,361 1,389 1,420 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3) Gold (ozs.) 6,853 11,187 9,317 5,851 7,767 7,171 Silver (ozs.) 330,873 332,292 249,088 261,256 370,768 322,676 Copper (tonnes) 413 431 303 296 406 336 Lead (tonnes) 2,345 2,073 2,020 1,249 1,323 1,559 Zinc (tonnes) 5,349 5,562 4,282 3,901 4,198 3,837

(1) Combined tonnes milled in Q1 and Q2 2022 and Q1 2023 includes 1,043, 215, and 1,060 purchased tonnes, respectively, related to a collaborative initiative with a local community to ensure the proper environmental treatment and storage of the material. (2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period. (3) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing deposit, infrastructure, and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

