SPOD Lithium Announces Corporate Development Agreement

Vancouver, April 12, 2023 - SPOD Lithium Corp. (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: EEEXF) ("SPOD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a corporate development consulting agreement dated for reference February 1, 2023 with John Bevilacqua. Mr. Bevilacqua has over 20 years experience working with public and private companies. He has served on several boards and has extensive expertise in advising public and private companies. He has also served as investor relations manager for several public companies.

Under the agreement, Mr. Bevilacqua will advise the Company regarding its business and business development, consult with the Company regarding the development of new business projects, and advise the Company in development management strategies. Mr. Bevilacqua will receive compensation of $5,000 per month (plus applicable taxes) for an initial period of three months, following which the agreement will continue in force on a month-to-month basis on the same terms, subject to termination by either party on providing seven days' prior written notice to the other party. All fees under the agreement are for services only, are payable in arrears at the end of the month in which services are provided and will be paid by the Company from its general working capital. The Company and Mr. Bevilacqua are arm's length parties, and Mr. Bevilacqua has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities and has no right or intent to acquire such an interest. The fees to be paid by the Company to Mr. Bevilacqua under the agreement is for services only.

About Spod Lithium Corp.

SPOD Lithium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals. The Company's flagship assets are its Lithium properties located in the James Bay region of Quebec and the Nipigon and Niemi region of Ontario, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com or by telephone at 604.721-3000.

