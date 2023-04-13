Cyprium Metals Ltd: Appoints of Mr John Featherby as Director

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) advises the following changes to its Board:Appointment of Mr John Featherby as Non-Executive DirectorCyprium is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John Featherby as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.Mr Featherby has extensive experience in the stockbroking and wealth management industry.Mr Featherby joined Hartley Poynton (now Euroz Hartleys) in 1987 from State Treasury, was appointed a Director in 2003 continuing through to 2018 serving as Chairman for seven years in that period. His skills in securing finance, corporate relations and business development will be integral to the Company's strategic review on all assets in the company.In his role as Non-Executive Director, Mr Featherby will receive a salary of $60,000 per annum.Resignation of Mr Nicholas Rowley as a Non-Executive DirectorMr Nicholas Rowley has resigned as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.The Company thanks Mr Rowley for his service and wishes him the best in his international relocation and future business endeavours.Cyprium's Managing Director, Barry Cahill said:"We thank Nick for his efforts and contribution to the growth of CYM since 2019, at inception, to its current three projects with over 1.6 million tonnes of copper in resources. We wish him well with his future endeavours.It is with pleasure that we announce the appointment of John, who's experience and knowledge will be of great benefit to Cyprium as we move to the next stage of the company strategy."





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





