Nova Minerals Limited: CEO Small Caps Interview on the Recent MRE Update

Melbourne, Australia - Following the recent MRE update announcement and the accompanying company presentation, Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to advise that it has today released a video interview with our CEO, Christopher Gerteisen, undertaken with Small Caps to provide more nformation about the new MRE.To view this interview please click on the link below:https://novaminerals.com.au/nova-minerals-expands-estelle-9-9moz/





Nova Minerals Ltd.'s (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.



Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.





Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au