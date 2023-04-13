Cosa Resources Hires Award Winning Uranium Geologist Justin Rodko

Vancouver, April 13, 2023 - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Rodko as Corporate Development Manager and also announces the voting results from its annual general meeting.

Mr. Rodko is a Professional Geoscientist with nearly a decade of uranium exploration experience in Saskatchewan and Nunavut. Joining IsoEnergy shortly after the company's inception, and quickly progressing to Senior Geologist, Justin played a key role in discovering and advancing the Hurricane deposit to its status as the world's highest grade Indicated Mineral Resource in uranium. For these accomplishments Justin was awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration alongside other current Cosa team members, Steve Blower, Andy Carmichael and Craig Parry. Mr. Rodko's previous uranium experience includes working at Orano's (formerly AREVA) Waterbury Cigar and Waterbury UEM projects as well as NexGen's Arrow Deposit in the Athabasca Basin, and Orano's Kiggavik project in Nunavut. Justin holds a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Regina.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "We are excited to add Justin Rodko to the Cosa team. Justin brings an excellent track record in uranium exploration which includes being an essential member of the Hurricane deposit discovery team. Justin has always shown a penchant for capital markets and corporate strategy and will leverage his tremendous past technical success in his role in Corporate Development. In just over 12 months since Cosa's IPO, we have built an industry leading team and assembled a land package of >100,000ha in the prolific Athabasca Basin. We look forward to getting to work to explore and advance our projects.

Justin Rodko, Corporate Development Manager commented: "I am thrilled to join the team at Cosa and am thankful for the opportunity to apply my technical knowledge to advancing Cosa's existing projects while working towards expanding our portfolio into areas that have been underexplored and underappreciated. Though the Athabasca Basin is becoming saturated with new explorers, our experience with the Hurricane discovery puts this group in a unique position to identify and aggressively pursue future opportunities. This is a familiar team for me, and I look forward to sharing new successes as we work towards establishing Cosa as the Athabasca Basin's next junior explorer of choice."

Annual General Meeting

Cosa Resources is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on April 12, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.cosaresources.ca.

A total of 11,528,356 common shares, representing approximately 34.15% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing D&H Group LLP as auditors of the Company (99.13% in favour), (b) setting the number of directors at five (100% in favour), and (d) ratifying and approving the Company's advanced notice policy (99.13% in favour).

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Steve Blower 11,528,356 100 Nil 0 Keith Bodnarchuk 11,528,356 100 Nil 0 Janine Richardson 11,528,356 100 Nil 0 Wes Short 11,528,356 100 Nil 0 Ted Trueman 11,528,356 100 Nil 0

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes five uranium exploration properties: Ursa, Orion, Castor, Charcoal, and Helios, totaling over 100,000 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

