Indigo Exploration Engages GLJ Ltd. to Conduct Inaugural Sampling Program

Vancouver, April 24, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") to oversee a sampling and brine testing study of Indigo's Fox Creek West and Fox Creek East Projects, located in west-central Alberta (c.f. Figure 1), approximately 250 km northwest of Edmonton. GLJ is one of the premiere global energy consultants with over 50 years of experience in meeting the world's need for responsible, sustainable energy. Their team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals are international leaders in both traditional and emerging energy services in best-in-class reservoir engineering and geoscience advisory and evaluation services for the energy industry.

"We are excited to lay the foundation for the sampling of our lithium projects, with the first being our Fox Creek projects, which will culminate in the tabling of a maiden lithium brine resource by the fall of this year. The engagement of world-renowned GLJ Ltd. not only demonstrates our commitment to working with leaders in the industry but also a testament to the calibre of talent our project attracts," commented CEO, Paul Cowley.

Indigo is currently working with several oil and gas operators, with active producing wells on the permits, to collect brine samples that will be used to estimate potential resource in place and verify historical results. These samples are expected to be used to complete a preliminary NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.





Figure 1: Indigo's Fox Creek Lithium Brine Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/163475_b2e996ea644d68ad_001full.jpg

About GLJ Ltd.

As leaders in global energy consulting, GLJ has become a trusted partner for its clients on conventional, unconventional, and evolving energy. GLJ's comprehensive, and credible resource evaluation data in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and internationally gives them competitive insights into the potential for lithium brine opportunities across the region. For companies looking at potentially adding lithium to their portfolio of assets and projects, GLJ helps identify strategic opportunities and works with companies to help their decision-making process. Their advanced static and dynamic modelling capabilities, led by their dedicated lithium team of experts, supports companies for the lifecycle of their project---from scoping and development to production.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada. The Company also owns the Hantoukoura Gold Permit in Burkina Faso which covers 23,800 hectares within the prospective Fada N'Gourma greenstone belt.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in

National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

