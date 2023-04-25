Oberon Uranium Corp. Welcomes Sandy Loutitt as Special Advisor to the Company

Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Oberon Uranium Corp. ("Oberon" or the "Company") (CSE:OBRN) is pleased to welcome Sandy Loutitt as an advisor to the Company. Sandy Loutitt was born in Uranium City, Saskatchewan, the location of Oberon's recently acquired uranium assets. His extensive experience with the regional geology has left him uniquely positioned to advise Oberon's technical staff in order to help target further development plans. Mr. Loutitt has agreed to be a special advisor specifically to help bridge the areas historic activities to Oberon's planned future exploration and development.

Mr. Loutitt was a participant in the coalition of the historic data compilation of previous operators work going back to the original site discoveries. His oversight in the digitization of an extensive data set will help direct Oberon's technical staff to the current acquisitions most promising prospects. Further, his direct involvement with the former operator's development of an alternative mining concept leaves him well positioned to help Oberon execute on one of its key value-added strategies.

Lawrence Hay, CEO of Oberon, states, "We are thrilled to bring Sandy Loutitt on as special advisor to the Company. His extensive experience and familiarity with the recently acquired assets, as well as the general regional geology will no doubt prove to be an invaluable asset to Oberon moving forward."

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also owns a 100% interest in the Fusion Uranium Zone Project and the Element 92 Property both located in the Athabasca Region of Saskatchewan, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com.

