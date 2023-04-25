Gold Resource Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Gold Production and a Strengthened Management Team at the Mine

MAINTAINED A SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH $21.4 MILLION IN CASH

SOLD 10,055 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES

COMPLETED MORE THAN 2,500 METERS OF EXPANSION EXPLORATION DRILLING

EBITDA OF $6.3 MILLION

NET LOSSES OF $1 MILLION, OR $0.01 PER SHARE

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") sold a total of 6,508 ounces of gold and 294,815 ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2023 for a total of 10,055 gold equivalent ounces. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company sold 3,060 tonnes of zinc, 332 tonnes of copper, and 1,417 tonnes of lead. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $1 million with revenue of $31.2 million and mine gross profit of $3.9 million from operations. A total of $5 million was invested in the Don David Gold Mine and Back Forty Project.

"Our 2023 annual production at the Don David Gold Mine is off to a good start. This achievement is due to mining higher average grades as a result of targeted infill drilling and mine sequencing," stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. "Underground resource expansion drilling is progressing as planned. In addition, the mine is managed by a new leadership team that is already realizing improvements to maximize efficiencies and safety protocols. At the Back Forty Project in Michigan, feasibility study work related to metallurgical testing and refinement of capital cost estimates continues."

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Additional highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023, are summarized below:

Financial

Working capital was $24.1 million as of March 31, 2023, $2.7 million higher than as of December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in royalty taxes payable.

Total cash cost for the quarter was $711 per gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounce (after co-product credits) and total all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was $1,221 per AuEq ounce (after co-product credits).

The Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in person on June 15, 2023. Information regarding notice, materials, and voting can be found in the 2023 Proxy Statement that will be filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023 and available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.

Don David Gold Mine

The Don David Gold Mine ("DDGM") safety program aims to bolster the overall health and safety culture of our employees. There was one lost time incident during the first quarter of 2023. The year-to-date lost time injury frequency rate per million hours of 1.96 is substantially below the Camimex (Mexican Chamber of Mines) industry average of 4.52.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Don David Gold Mine earned the prestigious Empresa Socialmente Responsable ("ESR") award from the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI). Awards are given to organizations who demonstrate a commitment to supporting social and environmental protection programs within their local communities.

Exploration has progressed as planned during the first quarter with work continuing to focus on infill drilling with encouraging results. Our 2023 exploration objectives are to identify and define additional mineral resources from the Three Sisters, South Soledad, Sagrario, and Marena vein systems.

Back Forty Project

The feasibility study work for the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA progressed during the first quarter of 2023. Work related to metallurgy and the economic model will continue with a deliberate and measured approach.

Once the feasibility study work is completed, the Company's Board of Directors will evaluate the current economic climate and make a decision on how to move forward with the Back Forty Mine.

2023 Capital and Exploration Investment Summary

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2023 full year guidance (in thousands) Sustaining Investments: Underground Development Capital $ 1,296 Infill Drilling Capitalized Exploration 817 Other Sustaining Capital Capital 475 Surface and Underground Exploration Development & Other Capitalized Exploration 548 Subtotal of Sustaining Investments: 3,136 $ 9 - 11 million Growth Investments: DDGM growth: Surface Exploration / Other Exploration 766 Underground Exploration Drilling Exploration 477 Underground Exploration Development Exploration 146 Back Forty growth: Back Forty Feasibility Study & Permits Exploration 450 Subtotal of Growth Investments: 1,839 $ 6 - 7 million Total Capital and Exploration: $ 4,975 $ 15 - 18 million

Trending Highlights (unaudited)

2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Operating Data Total tonnes milled 136,844 129,099 110,682 116,616 117,781 Average Grade Gold (g/t) 3.00 2.63 1.98 2.51 2.33 Silver (g/t) 81 64 80 109 94 Copper (%) 0.41 0.32 0.37 0.45 0.37 Lead (%) 1.97 1.99 1.59 1.58 1.73 Zinc (%) 4.89 4.00 4.21 4.27 3.88 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) Gold (ozs.) 11,187 9,317 5,851 7,767 7,171 Silver (ozs.) 332,292 249,088 261,256 370,768 322,676 Copper (tonnes) 431 303 296 406 336 Lead (tonnes) 2,073 2,020 1,249 1,323 1,559 Zinc (tonnes) 5,562 4,282 3,901 4,198 3,837 Metal produced and sold Gold (ozs.) 8,381 8,746 5,478 7,514 6,508 Silver (ozs.) 265,407 231,622 225,012 335,168 294,815 Copper (tonnes) 408 286 282 372 332 Lead (tonnes) 1,639 1,755 1,056 941 1,417 Zinc (tonnes) 4,359 3,590 2,943 3,265 3,060 Average metal prices realized Gold ($ per oz.) $ 1,898 $ 1,874 $ 1,627 $ 1,734 $ 1,915 Silver ($ per oz.) $ 23.94 $ 22.05 $ 18.54 $ 21.25 $ 23.04 Copper ($ per tonne) $ 10,144 $ 9,275 $ 7,115 $ 8,221 $ 9,172 Lead ($ per tonne) $ 2,347 $ 2,168 $ 1,882 $ 1,954 $ 2,158 Zinc ($ per tonne) $ 3,842 $ 4,338 $ 3,186 $ 2,577 $ 3,195 Gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 8,381 8,746 5,478 7,514 6,508 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,348 2,729 2,564 4,107 3,547 Total AuEq oz 11,729 11,475 8,042 11,621 10,055 Financial Data ($'s in thousands except for per ounce) Total sales, net $ 45,417 $ 37,064 $ 23,869 $ 32,374 $ 31,228 Earnings from mining operations before depreciation and amortization 25,281 15,281 4,431 11,981 11,183 Total cash cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold (163) 247 1,103 842 711 Total consolidated all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold 462 799 1,831 1,226 1,218 Production Costs 2,074 21,722 19,380 19,773 19,850 Production Costs/Tonnes Milled 147 168 175 170 169 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization 15,328 13,716 (3,338) 3,758 6,085 Operating Cash Flows 4,230 7,976 (4,292) 6,243 1,024 Net income 4,019 2,673 (9,730) (3,283) (1,035) Earnings per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.03 ($ 0.11) ($ 0.04) ($ 0.01)

Q1 2023 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

