Gold Resource Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Gold Production and a Strengthened Management Team at the Mine

25.04.2023  |  Business Wire
  • MAINTAINED A SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH $21.4 MILLION IN CASH
  • SOLD 10,055 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES
  • COMPLETED MORE THAN 2,500 METERS OF EXPANSION EXPLORATION DRILLING
  • EBITDA OF $6.3 MILLION
  • NET LOSSES OF $1 MILLION, OR $0.01 PER SHARE

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") sold a total of 6,508 ounces of gold and 294,815 ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2023 for a total of 10,055 gold equivalent ounces. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company sold 3,060 tonnes of zinc, 332 tonnes of copper, and 1,417 tonnes of lead. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $1 million with revenue of $31.2 million and mine gross profit of $3.9 million from operations. A total of $5 million was invested in the Don David Gold Mine and Back Forty Project.

"Our 2023 annual production at the Don David Gold Mine is off to a good start. This achievement is due to mining higher average grades as a result of targeted infill drilling and mine sequencing," stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. "Underground resource expansion drilling is progressing as planned. In addition, the mine is managed by a new leadership team that is already realizing improvements to maximize efficiencies and safety protocols. At the Back Forty Project in Michigan, feasibility study work related to metallurgical testing and refinement of capital cost estimates continues."

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Additional highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023, are summarized below:

Financial

  • Working capital was $24.1 million as of March 31, 2023, $2.7 million higher than as of December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in royalty taxes payable.
  • Total cash cost for the quarter was $711 per gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounce (after co-product credits) and total all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was $1,221 per AuEq ounce (after co-product credits).
  • The Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in person on June 15, 2023. Information regarding notice, materials, and voting can be found in the 2023 Proxy Statement that will be filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023 and available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.

Don David Gold Mine

  • The Don David Gold Mine ("DDGM") safety program aims to bolster the overall health and safety culture of our employees.
    • There was one lost time incident during the first quarter of 2023.
    • The year-to-date lost time injury frequency rate per million hours of 1.96 is substantially below the Camimex (Mexican Chamber of Mines) industry average of 4.52.
  • For the ninth consecutive year, the Don David Gold Mine earned the prestigious Empresa Socialmente Responsable ("ESR") award from the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI). Awards are given to organizations who demonstrate a commitment to supporting social and environmental protection programs within their local communities.
  • Exploration has progressed as planned during the first quarter with work continuing to focus on infill drilling with encouraging results. Our 2023 exploration objectives are to identify and define additional mineral resources from the Three Sisters, South Soledad, Sagrario, and Marena vein systems.

Back Forty Project

  • The feasibility study work for the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA progressed during the first quarter of 2023. Work related to metallurgy and the economic model will continue with a deliberate and measured approach.
  • Once the feasibility study work is completed, the Company's Board of Directors will evaluate the current economic climate and make a decision on how to move forward with the Back Forty Mine.

2023 Capital and Exploration Investment Summary

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

2023 full year guidance

(in thousands)

Sustaining Investments:

Underground Development

Capital

$

1,296

Infill Drilling

Capitalized Exploration

817

Other Sustaining Capital

Capital

475

Surface and Underground Exploration Development & Other

Capitalized Exploration

548

Subtotal of Sustaining Investments:

3,136

$

9 - 11 million

Growth Investments:

DDGM growth:

Surface Exploration / Other

Exploration

766

Underground Exploration Drilling

Exploration

477

Underground Exploration Development

Exploration

146

Back Forty growth:

Back Forty Feasibility Study & Permits

Exploration

450

Subtotal of Growth Investments:

1,839

$

6 - 7 million

Total Capital and Exploration:

$

4,975

$

15 - 18 million

Trending Highlights (unaudited)

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Operating Data

Total tonnes milled

136,844

129,099

110,682

116,616

117,781

Average Grade

Gold (g/t)

3.00

2.63

1.98

2.51

2.33

Silver (g/t)

81

64

80

109

94

Copper (%)

0.41

0.32

0.37

0.45

0.37

Lead (%)

1.97

1.99

1.59

1.58

1.73

Zinc (%)

4.89

4.00

4.21

4.27

3.88

Metal production (before payable metal deductions)

Gold (ozs.)

11,187

9,317

5,851

7,767

7,171

Silver (ozs.)

332,292

249,088

261,256

370,768

322,676

Copper (tonnes)

431

303

296

406

336

Lead (tonnes)

2,073

2,020

1,249

1,323

1,559

Zinc (tonnes)

5,562

4,282

3,901

4,198

3,837

Metal produced and sold

Gold (ozs.)

8,381

8,746

5,478

7,514

6,508

Silver (ozs.)

265,407

231,622

225,012

335,168

294,815

Copper (tonnes)

408

286

282

372

332

Lead (tonnes)

1,639

1,755

1,056

941

1,417

Zinc (tonnes)

4,359

3,590

2,943

3,265

3,060

Average metal prices realized

Gold ($ per oz.)

$ 1,898

$ 1,874

$ 1,627

$ 1,734

$ 1,915

Silver ($ per oz.)

$ 23.94

$ 22.05

$ 18.54

$ 21.25

$ 23.04

Copper ($ per tonne)

$ 10,144

$ 9,275

$ 7,115

$ 8,221

$ 9,172

Lead ($ per tonne)

$ 2,347

$ 2,168

$ 1,882

$ 1,954

$ 2,158

Zinc ($ per tonne)

$ 3,842

$ 4,338

$ 3,186

$ 2,577

$ 3,195

Gold equivalent ounces sold

Gold Ounces

8,381

8,746

5,478

7,514

6,508

Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver

3,348

2,729

2,564

4,107

3,547

Total AuEq oz

11,729

11,475

8,042

11,621

10,055

Financial Data ($'s in thousands except for per ounce)

Total sales, net

$ 45,417

$ 37,064

$ 23,869

$ 32,374

$ 31,228

Earnings from mining operations before depreciation and amortization

25,281

15,281

4,431

11,981

11,183

Total cash cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold

(163)

247

1,103

842

711

Total consolidated all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold

462

799

1,831

1,226

1,218

Production Costs

2,074

21,722

19,380

19,773

19,850

Production Costs/Tonnes Milled

147

168

175

170

169

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization

15,328

13,716

(3,338)

3,758

6,085

Operating Cash Flows

4,230

7,976

(4,292)

6,243

1,024

Net income

4,019

2,673

(9,730)

(3,283)

(1,035)

Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.03

($ 0.11)

($ 0.04)

($ 0.01)

Q1 2023 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:
Click Here To Join Webcast

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free:

+1 (888) 396-8049

International:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

13462059

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.



Contact

Kim Perry
Chief Financial Officer
Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com
www.GoldResourcecorp.com


