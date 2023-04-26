Big Gold Announces Spring Exploration Program for Newly Acquired Tabor Project in Shebandowan Area

Toronto, April 26, 2023 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce details of the planned 2023 spring exploration program at the newly acquired Tabor Project ("Tabor" or the "Project") located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Tabor is adjacent to the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. that hosts a current inferred resource of 4.17 million ounces (grading 1.1 g/t Gold) at the Moss Lake Gold deposit* (see Figure 1) and is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta 1 Project.

Exploration on the 3,120-hectare Tabor Project is expected to begin in May 2023 and will include:

Historical desktop study - compiling historical work and priority targeting

Control grid line cutting

Magnetic and induced polarization program

Geological mapping and sampling

Till sampling

Gold mineralization on the Project is reportedly associated with quartz veins, shearing and sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Geological host rocks include mafic volcanics, sericite schists, felsic porphyry units and chemical sediments. Gabbro, sericite schist and bedded sediments are also reported to outcrop on the Project. Geological and mineralization characteristics on the property are similar to those found on some of the Company's neighbouring properties including Goldshore Resources Inc.'s high profile Moss Gold Project where 2.17 g/t Au over 50.35 metres was intercepted during their current drilling and at the Delta Resources' Delta-1 Gold Project where they recently reported a drill intercept of 1.29 g/t gold over 97 metres.

"We look to move briskly towards spring exploration and to capitalize on the high levels of interest in the area based on our neighbours producing excellent numbers through drilling this year. Members of our technical team are well versed in the area, having worked on several properties close by, resulting in a high degree of confidence that we can join our neighbours by uncovering a quality gold asset in the Thunder Bay district," commented President and CEO Scott Walters.

Bruce Durham, technical advisor and QP for the Company, commented: "We believe occurrences seen throughout the Goldshore property trend in our direction and will begin exploring that thesis when we mobilize to site next month. The whole Shebandowan area is singing a resurgence in interest based on new geological thinking and the application of new techniques to define new target areas for drilling this year."





Figure 1 - Tabor Project Location in Shebandowan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/163705_d6a48259d455eaba_001full.jpg

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the Projects and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty Property and its recently acquired Tabor Property, both located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163705