CopAur Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2,610,500

Vancouver, April 26, 2023 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") The TSX Venture Exchange requires clarification to the news release sent April 25, 2023. The final tranche did not raise gross proceeds of $2,610,500, the entire placement raised this amount.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO, of the Company noted: "The financing was initially for $2,000,000 as stated in the news release dated March 22, 2023, and we substantially over subscribed the offering by over $600,0000. The Company is very pleased with the appetite for Metals Group projects and companies even in a difficult market."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jeremy Yaseniuk,

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 604-773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or Company's future performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include references to the size and timing for completion of the Offering and the Company's plans for using the proceeds from the Offering. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163848