Getty Copper Inc. Provides Update On Dentons Litigation

21:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2023 - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce that Dentons Canada LLP, ("Dentons") filed a Notice of Discontinuance of its Action (defined below) against the Company.

On August 28, 2018, Dentons filed a Notice of Civil Claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia seeking judgement against the Company in the amount of $227,837 in respect of alleged outstanding invoices (the "Action").

On September 27, 2018, the Company filed a Counterclaim against Dentons and one its partners in which is sought damages for breaches of duty (the "Counterclaim").

Dentons filing of the Notice of Discontinuance has discontinued their Action in its entirety. However, the Company is still pursuing its Counterclaim. Dentons has claimed that they are entitled to a set-off against any amount the Company may receive if it is successful with its Counterclaim, but the Company disputes that a set-off claim is available to Dentons.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomas Hamaoka, President, Director

Getty Copper Inc.
Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.



Contact
1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K 3P1, Tel:(604) 931-3231, Fax: (604) 931-2814, www.gettycopper.com, TSX Venture Exchange: GTC, E-mail: getty@telus.net
Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
260596
CA3742711045
www.gettycopper.com
