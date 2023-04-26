Coeur Publishes 2022 ESG Report

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today published its 2022 ESG Report (the "Report"), highlighting the Company's efforts to advance its environmental, social and governance practices and its responsible mining operations. The Report details Coeur's public targets, best-in-class corporate governance practices and positive environmental and social impacts aligned with generating long-term value for stockholders.

Report Highlights:

Health and safety - Coeur continued to enhance its focus on total worker health and safety in 2022, leading the Company to achieve an 18% decrease in the three-year trailing average in total reportable injury frequency rate (TRIFR). 2022 had the lowest combined employee and contractor TRIFR in Company history since data tracking began.

Environmental stewardship - The Company took further action to improve its climate resilience and reporting, including conducting site-specific scenario analyses, energy and emissions diagnostics, and including estimated scope 3 emissions for the first time, leading to being on track to achieve Coeur's goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions net intensity by 35% by the end of 2024. In 2022, the Company recognized an 8.5% reduction in GHG emissions compared to the base year. Coeur also reintroduced the public disclosure of SASB aligned water metrics: water withdrawn, water consumed, water intensity, and water discharged as well as outlining strategies and processes for managing water at both water-stressed and water-abundant sites.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Coeur continues to differentiate itself on inclusion within and outside of the mining industry, advancing diversity in meaningful ways during 2022 and achieving the goal to add at least one new female director to its Board of Directors by the 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting.

Communities - In 2022, the Company adopted a formal Indigenous Peoples Policy to formalize Coeur's commitment to establishing long-term mutually beneficial relationships with local Indigenous communities. The Indigenous Peoples Policy outlines the Company's approach to engaging and partnering with Indigenous Peoples across all phases of the mine life cycle including exploration, operation and closure.

"Our commitment to advancing ESG principles and remaining a leader in safe and responsible mining holds true to our pledge to Pursue a Higher Standard as demonstrated throughout our 2022 ESG Report. As the world continues to move more towards clean renewable energy, we take pride in being a trusted supplier of precious and critical minerals for the future," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The health, safety and well-being of our employees, the communities in which we operate and the planet, continues to be a top priority at Coeur, including our Board of Directors who provides pivotal insight and guidance on every aspect of our business including ESG-related matters. We will continue striving to evolve and enhance all aspects of ESG in our business as we work towards maximizing long-term stakeholder value and advance our efforts towards becoming America's premier, growing provider of precious and critical metals."

The Company has further aligned its disclosures with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework as well as continuing to incorporate elements of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting framework for the Metals and Mining Industry, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) into the Report. In addition, Coeur is following the development of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework and plans to incorporate elements of the beta framework into its external disclosures.

A copy of the Report and a separate document containing ESG data can be found on the Responsibility section of the Company's website: https://www.coeur.com/responsibility/responsibility-overview/.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding the Company's ESG goals, efforts, achievements and strategies. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated ESG goals are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, changes in mining laws, ground conditions and, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of access or insolvency of any third-party refiner or smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production and on the communities where we operate, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

