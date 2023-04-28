LAURION Announces Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR its audited annual consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Cynthia Le Sueur -Aquin, President & CEO, commented, "With a strong balance sheet and continued exploration success in 2022, we are looking forward to another exciting year of exploration and completion of additional surface work and drilling in 2023."

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTC under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 256,909,855 outstanding shares of which approximately 80% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value while simultaneously embracing and considering the principles and best practices of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the ambit of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Project.

A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs. In the meanwhile, LAURION will continue to explore opportunities and potential transactions that are strategically beneficial to the Corporation and its shareholders.

