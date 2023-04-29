Majestic Gold Corp. Announces Record 2022 Annual Results

Vancouver, April 28, 2023 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V:MJS) (FSE:MJT) announces its financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Record gold production of 37,641 ounces for FY2022 (FY2021- 19,955 ounces);

Record revenue of $63.5 million for FY 2022 (FY2021 - $38.5 million);

Record gross profitfrom mining operations of $33.9 million for FY2022 (FY2021 - $21.7 million);

Record net income of $17.4 million for FY2022 (FY2021 - $7.7 million)

Record cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital of $29.2 million for FY2022 (FY2021 - $16.5 million)For computation details, refer to pages 16-18 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Record Adjusted EBITDAwas $35 million for FY2022 (FY2021 - $17.3 million). For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 16-18 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Strong financial position at December 31, 2022. The Company had cash and short-term investments of $52.7 million (FY2021 - $34.9 million) and working capital of $36.4 million (FY2021 - $14.1 million);

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs "AISC") of $657 per ounce and $751 per ounce for FY2022 (FY2021 - $677 per ounce and $972 per ounce respectively). For AISC computation details, refer to pages 16-18 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Gold production of 7,924 ounces for Q4 FY2022 (Q4 FY2021 - 8,543 ounces);

Gold revenue of $14.3 million for Q4 FY2022 (Q4 FY2021 - $14 million);

Gross profitof $5.6 million for Q4 FY2022 (Q4 FY2021 - $9 million);

Net incomeof$1 million for Q4 FY2022 (Q4 FY2021 - $146,728);

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million for Q4 FY2022 (Q4 FY2021 - $6.6 million).;

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $757 per ounce and $862 per ounce for Q4 FY2022 (Q4 FY2021 - $607 per ounce and $924 per ounce respectively);

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 7,924 8,543 37,641 19,955 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 7,251 8,188 34,481 18,549 Gold sold (ozs) 7,589 7,617 34,880 20,753 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $1,856 $ 1,844 $ 1,775 $ 1,853 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 757 607 657 677 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 966 657 848 806 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) 862 924 751 972 Financial data Gold revenue $12,972,456 $ 14,045,604 $ 63,474,357 $ 38,445,273 Gross profit (2) 5,643,433 9,041,628 33,881,688 21,714,245 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 6,580,158 6,627,166 34,909,463 17,280,458 Net income 1,024,694 (146,728) 17,422,560 7,717,662 Net income attributable to shareholders 181,940 (811,045) 11,078,664 4,508,586 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 (0.00) 0.01 0.01 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Cash $45,362,546 $ 34,867,831 Total assets 139,605,949 128,037,022 Total current liabilities 21,059,237 24,764,929

(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 16-18. (2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.majesticgold.com.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China, with exploration properties located in Australia, and Canada. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

