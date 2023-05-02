Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2023 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 1, 2023.
74,669,441 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 44.84% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.
Shareholders voted in respect of the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name
Votes by Proxy For
Votes by Proxy Withheld
Percentage of Votes by Proxy For
Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler
53,684,094
754,436
98.61%
1.39%
Robert Gayton
52,627,735
1,810,785
96.67%
3.33%
Alberto Salas
53,902,019
536,501
99.01%
0.99%
George Ireland
53,351,320
1,087,200
98.00%
2.00%
Aurora Davidson
54,032,254
406,266
99.25%
0.75%
Michael Luzich
54,165,245
273,275
99.50%
0.50%
Margot Naudie
42,779,180
11,659,340
78.58%
21.42%
Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About Amerigo
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.
