Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2023 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version

A total of 208,267,971 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 88.05% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:



% For % Against Election of Directors



Carmel Daniele 98.84 1.16 Gillian Davidson 99.10 0.90 Ian W. Gibbs 91.65 8.35 Ashley Heppenstall 94.17 5.83 Ron Hochstein 96.45 3.55 Craig Jones 98.29 1.71 Jack Lundin 96.40 3.60 Angelina Mehta 99.97 0.03 Jill Terry 99.09 0.91





Appointment of Auditors % For % Withhold PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 99.98 0.02



% For % Against Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to

Executive Compensation 98.55 1.45



All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication on May 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.