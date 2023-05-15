Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

15.05.2023  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2023 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version

A total of 208,267,971 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 88.05% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

% For

% Against

Election of Directors

Carmel Daniele

98.84

1.16

Gillian Davidson

99.10

0.90

Ian W. Gibbs

91.65

8.35

Ashley Heppenstall

94.17

5.83

Ron Hochstein

96.45

3.55

Craig Jones

98.29

1.71

Jack Lundin

96.40

3.60

Angelina Mehta

99.97

0.03

Jill Terry

99.09

0.91



Appointment of Auditors

% For

% Withhold

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

99.98

0.02


% For

% Against

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
Executive Compensation

98.55

1.45


All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication on May 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.



Contact
Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, ron.hochstein@lundingold.com; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, finlay.heppenstall@lundingold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lundin Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12GZU
CA5503711080
www.lundingold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap