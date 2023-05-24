Northern Shield Concludes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, May 23, 2023 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) announces that, due to time restrictions, it has concluded its non-brokered, private placement (the "Offering").

As announced in its press release of April 7, 2023, the Offering consisted of the issuance of: i) 1,500,000 units ("Units") at $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $75,000 with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share within 24 months of the closing; and ii) 384,616 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,000 with each Flow-Through Unit consisting of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (an "FT Warrant"). Each whole FT Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.125 per share within 24 months of the closing. Proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily for working capital purposes and to incur eligible exploration expenses at the Root & Cellar Property.

Securities issued under the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of closing. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company known as a leader in generating high-quality exploration targets that views greenfield exploration as an opportunity. An opportunity to find a tier 1 asset, near surface, and at relatively low cost. It implements a model driven approach in exploration to reduce any risk associated with early-stage projects for ourselves, our shareholders, and the environment. It is this approach that led to the discovery of an alkaline driven gold-silver-tellurium-porphyry copper system at its Root & Cellar Project in Newfoundland.

