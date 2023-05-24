Myriad Uranium Appoints Technical Committee, Including Former COO of Global Atomic

Vancouver, May 24, 2023 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formal appointment of social, environmental, exploration, and mining experts to its Technical Committee. These individuals are each highly successful in the mining industry and Myriad greatly anticipates their dedicated efforts going forward. The Committee is now comprised of George van der Walt, Fred Bonner, Adamou Ousemane, David Miller, Michael Cantey, Ron Halas, and Thomas Lamb.

"With this Technical Committee, which includes international but also more importantly local experts of the highest calibre, Myriad is positioned to make one or more discoveries, responsibly manage their development, maintain excellent local relations, and maximise value to shareholders," stated Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad Uranium. "The addition of Ron Halas, until recently COO of our neighbour Global Atomic, is a great coup, since we are hoping to emulate Global's trajectory, and we believe his insights will help us do that. Myriad's licence areas are on-structure and adjacent to some of Africa's-and the world's-most significant uranium deposits, including Orano's Imouraren at 384 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 and Global's Dasa at 236 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 . Dasa, which lies just up the Azouza fault from our Afouday project, is particularly high grade with excellent economics. We want to make a similar discovery."

George van der Walt leads Myriad's exploration. He is a Senior Economic Geologist and an expert at uranium exploration. He, for example, managed the exploration and development of Peninsula's vast Karoo uranium project in South Africa. He currently serves as a Geological Operations Manager at The MSA Group, a multinational consulting group with offices in South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan.

Fred Bonner, who also serves on Myriad's Board of Directors, is a leader in environmental stewardship and socially responsible exploration. He is a P. Geo. (QP), a Fellow of Geoscientists Canada and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. He holds a BSc in Geology and Master's Degrees in Applied Science and Urban and Rural Planning. He has extensive experience in corporate governance, risk assessment and mitigation, and working in and with local communities.

Adamou Ousemane is an expert in local community and government relations and has international level expertise in uranium geology and mine planning, including in Canada. He was previously Niger's Director General of Geology and Senior Advisor to the Minister of Mines. He has worked extensively with Orano (formerly Areva), making significant contributions to the industrial heap leaching program of Orano's Cominak mine. Adamou is a graduate of École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie of the Institut National Polytechnique de Lorraine de Nancy in France, holding a Master's Degree in mineral resource economics. He is Officer of the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Niger, one of Niger's highest honours.

David Miller, an expert in in-situ recovery of uranium, is a globally-recognized Professional Economic Geologist and previous Wyoming politician. Formerly with Areva, he is primarily focused on uranium exploration, development, and mining. His career has included senior roles at producers Utah International, Areva, and Strathmore Minerals (where he was CEO). A recognized expert in the nuclear and energy fields, and in ISR/ISL extraction, he has been featured in the New York Times, BBC, CNBC, CNN, and more as a uranium expert.

Michael Cantey, an expert in exploration and development across Africa, is a Principal Consultant and Geologist with over eighteen years of experience in exploration and development of mineral deposits across Africa. He has coordinated projects from grassroots exploration to bankable feasibility studies. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the West African Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. Mr. Cantey will help lead our projects on the ground in Niger.

Ron Halas, a Canadian Mining Engineer of 35 years' experience around the world, was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Global Atomic Corp, where he advanced Global's Dasa deposit from Preliminary Economic Assessment to mine development in 2.5 years. He has intimate knowledge of Dasa's geology and extensive experience operating in the Tim Mersoï Basin. Ron has extensive experience in uranium, precious metals and base metals mining and processing, tailing storage facility management, economic studies management, and due diligence assessments. Ron previously worked as the Operations Director and Acting General Manager at Kinross' Tasiast gold mine in Mauritania, West Africa, leading 3,000 employees and contractors.

Thomas Lamb is also the Company's CEO and serves on its Board of Directors. He has over 20 years of public company experience, with many of those specific to exploration in Africa. He cofounded M2 Cobalt which sold to Jervois Global and then continued as a Jervois executive. He has also cofounded and helped lead several other public and private mining companies, including Goldgroup Mining and Rift Copper. He's a graduate of London Business School and holds MSc, JD, and BA degrees.

About Myriad

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a 100% option interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licences in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. These licences are surrounded by many of the most significant uranium deposits in Africa, including Orano's 384 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 Imouraren, Global Atomic's 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex's 100 Mlbs Madaouela, and on the same fault structures. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad's factsheet is here. A CEO interview with Crux Investor which may be of interest is here. A recent detailed interview with Uptrend Finance is here.

Myriad Contacts:

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167186