Majestic Gold Corp. Reports 2023 Q1 Results

Vancouver, May 29, 2023 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V:MJS) (FSE:MJT) reports its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The following financial results are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, 2023

Gold production was 8,127 ounces, compared to 10,071 ounces produced for the FY2022 comparative period

Revenue was $14 million, compared to $17 million for the FY2022 comparative period

Gross profitfrom mining operations was $7 million, compared to $9.7 million for the FY2022 comparative period

Net incomewas $4 million, compared to $5.4 million for the FY2022 comparative period

Cash flow from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital was $7.2 million, compared to $7.7 million for the FY2022 comparative period For computation details, refer to pages 13-15 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Strong financial position at March 31, 2023. The Company had cash and short-term investments of $58.2 million (December 31, 2022 - $52.7 million) and working capital of $41.3 million (December 31, 2022 - $36.4 million);

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") for the first quarter of FY2023, were $730 per ounce and $845 per ounce, compared to $659 per ounce and $763 per ounce for the FY2022 comparative period. For AISC computation details, refer to pages 13-15 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of FY2023, was $7.5 million, compared to $9.9 million for the FY2022 comparative period. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 13-15 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure; an

On May 22, 2023, the Company's subsidiary Persistence Resources Group Ltd ("PRG"), filed its renewal application to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") for listing of its shares on the Main Board of the HKEX. PRG, together with its sponsor and legal advisors are progressing through the HKEX listing application process and are responding to queries from both the HKEX and Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to complete the proposed initial public offering of the shares of Persistence. The HKEX renewal application document can be found at www.majesticgold.com/investors/hkex-application.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31, 2022 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 8,127 10,071 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 7,415 9,168 Gold sold (ozs) 7,429 9,185 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,858 $ 1,847 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 730 659 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 931 830 All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1) 845 763 Financial data Gold revenues $ 13,967,828 $ 17,365,423 Gross profit (2) 7,050,277 9,742,355 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 7,477,661 9,923,214 Net income 4,028,362 5,417,860 Net income attributable to shareholders 2,656,250 3,477,452 Basic and diluted income per share 0.00 0.01 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Cash $ 48,562,405 $ 45,362,546 Total assets 146,072,227 139,605,949 Total current liabilities 21,862,600 21,059,237

See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 13-15. "Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China, with exploration properties located in Australia, China and Canada. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

